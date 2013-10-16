Joan Allen
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 15
With a smile that casts deep shadows and a courtly Old World demeanor barely masking the madness in his eyes, Bela Lugosi plays a country doctor with dark secrets in this 1940 low-budget horror picture (out on Blu-ray). In a laboratory stoc... more
Oct 16, 2013 12:22 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Blessed is the Match
It sounds like a Hollywood movie: During World War II, a young Jewish woman on a kibbutz joins the RAF and leaves Palestine on a secret mission into Nazi-occupied Europe. For the British, it’s an opportunity to make mischief for the Germans and .. more
Apr 12, 2010 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Oliver Stone's Nixon
The Republicans became the party of fear in the aftermath of World War II when a pair of returning servicemen, Joe McCarthy and Richard Nixon, ran for national office and turned politics into a battlefield. Communism was the ominous drumbeat they.. more
Aug 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood