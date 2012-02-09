Joan Backes
Installation, Integration & Intersection @ MIAD & JMKAC
Feb 9, 2012 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Art of Making Art @ Dean Jensen Gallery
Artist Joan Backes stands under a 12 feet high tree in Dean Jensen Gallery. The nature inspired installation fills the entire back gallery room, the branches bare and waiting for leaves to fill the tiny holes in the upper tree, where Backes w.. more
Apr 17, 2011 10:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Big Bang, Small Bucks III @ Dean Jensen Gallery
ART TALK- BIG BANG, SMALL BUCKS III @ DEAN JENSEN GALLERY Dean Jensen Gallery brought the annual Big Bang Small Bucks III exhibition back to his walls for December and January to open 2011. Jensen extends an invitation to 25 artists from Milw.. more
Jan 6, 2011 12:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lil Wayne @ The Marcus Amphitheater
Times have changed since Run-DMC long agoproved that rap and rock pair as perfectly as ch Tha Carter III ,Concert Reviews more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
June 4 - June 10
Thursday, June 4 Jazz in the Park w/ Bonifas Quintet @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ThoughMilwaukee wasn’,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Record Store Day
Record Store Day began last year as an attempt to lure traffic to often-struggling independent music stores with a series of ultra-rare, Record Store Day-only releases. This year’s crop of collectibles includes releases from Bob Dylan, The ... more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee