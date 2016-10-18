Joan Baez
Joan Baez Does One for the Innocence Project
Folk legend Joan Baez reflects on her long history of activism. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:13 PM Dave Gil de Rubio Music Feature
Brew News
A new exhibit at the Milwaukee County Historical Societyfocuses on the history of brewing in MKE. BrewCity MKE: Craft, Culture, Community includes rare artifacts and images fromthe city's brewing history. It runs through April 30, and admission.. more
Jan 21, 2016 3:26 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Sixties Folks
Greenwich Village tends to get all the creditfor the folk-blues revival of the 1950s and early ‘60s, the Inside Llewyn Davis scene that nurturedBob Dylan and other great talents of the era. But as shown in the documentary Fo.. more
Feb 28, 2014 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Amnesty International’s Concerts “Released!
WhenBritain’s Peter Benenson founded Amnesty International in 1961, he wasconfronted not only by the reality that human dignity was routinely abused inmost of the world, but by apologists for human rights abuse in the West. Theyfell.. more
Oct 24, 2013 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dylan Looks Back
By the mid-1960s, Bob Dylan had shambled from the coffeehouses of Greenwich Village into the flashbulbs of the paparazzi and the questions of news reporters pondering the meaning of his protest songs. Dylan wanted no part of it and relentlessly .. more
May 7, 2011 7:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Joan Baez Marks 50 Years of Folk and Activism
Joan Baez has been one of the leading protest singers of the past 50 years and an outspoken activist on behalf of enough causes to fill a notebook, but one thing she had always declined to do is endorse a candidate for political office on a... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
White Problems Pick Up Where Predecessors Left Off
The average life span of a band in Milwaukee is remarkably short. It seems as if the most promising groups the city has produced during the last few years have broken up right as they appeared poised for bigger and better things. Yet one ca... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Surgeons in Heat Hit the Ground Running
When singer and guitarist Johnathon Mayer left Appleton and relocated to Bay View in September, he brought with him a new band, Surgeons in Heat. Blueheels, Surgeons in Heat and Tim Schweiger share a 10 p.m. bill at Mad Planet on Saturday.
Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Music Feature
Clyde Stubblefield and the B3 Bombers
Clyde Stubblefield was James Brown’s drummer during the entertainer’s 1960s prime, filling in funk staples like “Say It Loud—I’m Black and I’m Proud,” “Cold Sweat,” “Ain’t it Funky Now&rdqu more
Jun 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee