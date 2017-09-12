RSS

Veteran local actors draw a warm and comic gravity to the stage in Sunset Playhouse’s production of Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:58 PM Theater

Elaine Murphy’s Little Gem has the humor and pacing of a delightful, little Irish indie film. It’s not. It’s a stage narrative woven together from three alternating monologues. Each monologue is told from the perspective of a woman of a different .. more

May 7, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

Told through the nostalgic eye of Katrin—one of four children of a Norwegian immigrant family living in San Francisco during the early 20th century—I Remember Mama by John Van Druten (based on Kathryn Forbes’ novel Mama’s Bank Account) is a... more

Jul 28, 2015 9:08 PM Theater

Neil Simon’s 1968 comedy Plaza Suite  is a fun, little three-course sitcom. Three different shorts take place in Suite 719 of New York’s Plaza Hotel. A wedded couple revisits what had been their honeymoon suite. A movie producer meets with an old .. more

May 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Boulevard Theatre takes on Big Pharma with Kate Fodor’s play Rx, April 18-May 3. more

Apr 15, 2015 12:52 AM Theater

With a weed-mellowed flow reminiscent of a more alert, less introspective Kid Cudi, Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa has succeeded where most blog rappers have not: translating his early critical acclaim and underground buzz into genuine more

Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon’s attorney general who went to prison for his role in Watergate, gave one honest piece of political advice in his career. At the beginning of Nixon’s corrupt presidency, he said: “Watch what we do, more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

For many who have tasted the exhilaration of a Milwaukee summer, social gatherings and drinking go hand in hand. On the financial end, with such an abundance of taverns, restaurants, brewpubs, and jazz and lakefront festivals for patrons to... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

