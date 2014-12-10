Joan Hickson
Miss Marple: Volume One
“Miss Marple: Volume One” was originally aired in the 1980s and features Joan Hickson as the clear-eyed spinster sleuth, Merchant-Ivory level historical recreations and excellent supporting casts. more
Dec 10, 2014 David Luhrssen
More Great Detectives
Good music, movies and television from the past—“classics” in the overused terminology of nowadays—keeps getting packaged and repackaged again. One new example of top-drawer older material reassembled is the “Great Detectives Anthology.” The 12-D.. more
Oct 11, 2010 Shepherd Express Staff
Poirot & Marple
Agatha Christie was the best selling author of the last century, but it wasn’t until near the end of the century, a decade after her death, that Christie’s stories were transferred to the screen without parody and in the spirit intended by their .. more
Jul 7, 2009 Shepherd Express Staff
Zero Boys
Originally released in 1982, the Zero Boys' Vicious Circle is one of the best punk-rock re Vicious Circle ,CD Reviews more
Mar 23, 2009 Michael Carriere