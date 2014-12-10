RSS

Joan Hickson

homemovie_missmarple.jpg.jpe

UK TV

“Miss Marple: Volume One” was originally aired in the 1980s and features Joan Hickson as the clear-eyed spinster sleuth, Merchant-Ivory level historical recreations and excellent supporting casts. more

Dec 10, 2014 11:21 AM Home Movies

Good music, movies and television from the past—“classics” in the overused terminology of nowadays—keeps getting packaged and repackaged again. One new example of top-drawer older material reassembled is the “Great Detectives Anthology.” The 12-D.. more

Oct 11, 2010 3:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

Agatha Christie was the best selling author of the last century, but it wasn’t until near the end of the century, a decade after her death, that Christie’s stories were transferred to the screen without parody and in the spirit intended by their .. more

Jul 7, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5932.jpe

Originally released in 1982, the Zero Boys' Vicious Circle is one of the best punk-rock re Vicious Circle ,CD Reviews more

Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES