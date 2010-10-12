RSS

Joanie 4 Jackie

Modern, online ticketing with its instant look at the make-up of a theatre audience provides an opportunity to celebrate as seats fill-up for upcoming productions. As of this writing, the Alchemist Theatre’s October horror show is almost sold-out.. more

Oct 12, 2010 10:02 PM Theater

2010–11 Men’s Hockey Schedule   (Dates and times subject to change)DAY DATE OPPONENT All Times Central TV (Internet)ICE BREAKER TOURNAMENT (St. Louis)Friday Oct. 8 Boston University 8:30 p.m.Sunday Oct. 10 Notre Dame/Holy Cross 3 p.m... more

Sep 29, 2010 5:56 PM More Sports

blogimage5890.jpe

Thursday, March 19 Ben Folds w/ Jukebox the Ghost @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Withthe Ben Folds Five abortion bal,This Week in Milwaukee more

Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage5937.jpe

In 1995, feminist filmmaker Miranda July innovatively conceptualized a new way of reaching and collaborating with women nationwide. She created a chain-letter video subscription, having women send in their low-quality DIY videos and in retu... more

Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES