Joanna Murray-Smith
‘American Song’ wonders about violence, family
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s premiere performance of Joanna Murray-Smith’s American Song is a one-man, one-act melodrama concerning a mass school shooting. While stimulating discussion, it falls sort of creating much drama, despite a c... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:40 PM Steve Spice Theater
Renaissance's 'Honour' Adds Twists to Oft-Told Tale
Honour tells an oft-told tale, the subject of countless other plays, TV movies and soap operas: An older man dumps his loyal wife for a younger version. But this story by Joanna Murray-Smith takes on more than a few unexpected twists in the... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Renaissance Closes Its Season With 'Honour'
In Honour, Joanna Murray-Smith explores the cultural phenomenon of a man leaving his wife for a younger woman after decades of marriage. The stage drama makes its way to the Broadway Theatre Center courtesy of Renaissance Theaterworks... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Dialogue With Laura Gordon'
Place: Bella Caffe, Third Ward, Milwaukee Time: Early spring, 2012. Marie Kohler and Laura Gordon, friends and colleagues, are having soup after rehearsal and “talking theater." more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
'Patsy Cline' Takes the Stage at Milwaukee Rep
Country music legend Patsy Cline developed new range and depth for female vocals in one of the nation's most popular music genres. Her interesting life story, about a woman who achieved great critical and commercial success in the mid-20th ... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater