Alchemist Reaches Back to Retro NYC for 2015
TheAlchemist Theatre is looking to dosomething really promising with its 2015 season. It’s still quite a few monthsaway, but the group has already been posting some pretty elaborate looks at itsretro future. Witness the promo video for the sea.. more
Jun 23, 2014 5:36 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fire on Water's Afterburn Concert Series Caters to the Post-Summerfest Crowd
Every night during Summerfest's run, thousands of fans spill into the streets of Milwaukee after the festival ends lookingfor something to do. It’s always a little surprising how few Downtown bars tryto capitalize on that opportunity by offering.. more
Jun 9, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Bombay Royale goes Bollywood
Theworld’s most prolific film industry isn’t based in Hollywood but in Mumbai, theIndian city formerly known as Bombay. “Bollywood” movies usually sportprominent soundtracks whose elaborations of Indian pop spark lavis.. more
Jun 9, 2014 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Potawatomi Bingo Casino will Open the Locavore Restaraunt in its New Hotel
Potawatomi Bingo Casino is nearly completion of its new hotel, and today the casino announced plans for its first restaurant in that hotel: Locavore, a casual dining restaurant specializing in “globally inspired dishes prepared with local and sust.. more
May 27, 2014 2:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Media That Gets It Right
We spend a lot of time on The Disclaimer—WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I—taking local media to task for goofy antics or irresponsible reporting. For this week's show, .. more
Sep 5, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Joanna Newsom @ The Pabst Theater
Last time Joanna Newsom played the Pabst Theater she was on tour with a well-used 29-piece orchestra, which painstakingly reconstructed the labyrinthine arrangements of her 2006 album, Ys. For her return appearance Friday night, though, New... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Iconoclastic California singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom keeps finding new ways to outdo herself. She delighted some critics and confounded others with her 2004 debut, The Milk-Eyed Mender , a collection of harp-led fairyland folk more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Harpist and song-writer, Joanna Newsom will be performing at the Pabst on Fr,Sponsored Events more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
This Week in Milwaukee
Even after Booker T. recorded one of the most enduring soul grooves of all time, the 1962 Booker T. and the MGs hit “Green Onions,” he remained a prolifi c session player, backing soul legends like Otis Redding and Sam and Dave, as well as ... more
Apr 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Though it’s already being lauded as her most accessible album, Have One on Me isn’t necessarily Joanna Newsom’s most listenable. A two-hour-long, triple-disc set is a lot to ask an audience to absorb in the age of download-the-songs-you- more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
Event of the Week: Shop Local
Come on, Milwaukee. Keep your favorite locally owned companies in business during these tough economic times. Make a promise to buy local this ho,Expresso more
Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Joanna Newsom @ The Pabst Theater, April 2
Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/harpist Joanna Newsom will perform at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 2, the venue announced today. It will be her first concert in Milwaukee since her well-received 2007 performance with a 30-piece orches.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music