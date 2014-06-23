RSS

Joanna Newsom

TheAlchemist Theatre is looking to dosomething really promising with its 2015 season. It’s still quite a few monthsaway, but the group has already been posting some pretty elaborate looks at itsretro future. Witness the promo video for the sea.. more

Jun 23, 2014 5:36 AM Theater

Every night during Summerfest's run, thousands of fans spill into the streets of Milwaukee after the festival ends lookingfor something to do. It’s always a little surprising how few Downtown bars tryto capitalize on that opportunity by offering.. more

Jun 9, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

 Theworld’s most prolific film industry isn’t based in Hollywood but in Mumbai, theIndian city formerly known as Bombay. “Bollywood” movies usually sportprominent soundtracks whose elaborations of Indian pop spark lavis.. more

Jun 9, 2014 1:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

Potawatomi Bingo Casino is nearly completion of its new hotel, and today the casino announced plans for its first restaurant in that hotel: Locavore, a casual dining restaurant specializing in “globally inspired dishes prepared with local and sust.. more

May 27, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

We spend a lot of time on The Disclaimer—WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I—taking local media to task for goofy antics or irresponsible reporting. For this week's show, .. more

Sep 5, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

Last time Joanna Newsom played the Pabst Theater she was on tour with a well-used 29-piece orchestra, which painstakingly reconstructed the labyrinthine arrangements of her 2006 album, Ys. For her return appearance Friday night, though, New... more

Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Iconoclastic California singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom keeps finding new ways to outdo herself. She delighted some critics and confounded others with her 2004 debut, The Milk-Eyed Mender , a collection of harp-led fairyland folk more

Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Even after Booker T. recorded one of the most enduring soul grooves of all time, the 1962 Booker T. and the MGs hit “Green Onions,” he remained a prolifi c session player, backing soul legends like Otis Redding and Sam and Dave, as well as ... more

Apr 1, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Though it’s already being lauded as her most accessible album, Have One on Me isn’t necessarily Joanna Newsom’s most listenable. A two-hour-long, triple-disc set is a lot to ask an audience to absorb in the age of download-the-songs-you- more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Come on, Milwaukee. Keep your favorite locally owned companies in business during these tough economic times. Make a promise to buy local this ho,Expresso more

Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

