Joanna Poehlmann: Now And Then

mkearts_joannapoehlmann_nowandthen.jpg.jpe

Redline Milwaukee / via Facebook

Basketball is not the only cultural madness that afflicts March. On March 7, RedLine Milwaukee will be providing an outlet for those who have a bad case of "Art Madness". This showcase is an enhancement of RedLine’s current retrospective of works .. more

Feb 20, 2015 11:30 PM Visual Arts

mkeart_joannapoehlmann.jpg.jpe

JoAnna Poehlmann has roots in Milwaukeestretching back to the 1850s when her forbear, Friedrich Poehlmann, foundedPoehlmann’s Bakery, which flourished for 107 years on thestrength of its traditional German Roggenbrot (i.e. rye bread) and cakes... more

Jan 10, 2015 12:10 AM Visual Arts

blogimage11276.jpe

As a solo artist and as a player for Miles Davis in the 1960s, pianist and composer Chick Corea was instrumental in shaping the sound of electric jazz fusion, though in the decades since the ’70s he’s increasingly dabbled in more

Jun 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11133.jpe

The Midwest Beat write raucous, jangly power-pop that sounds like a genuine relic of the mid-to-late ’60s. Eerily faithful to their influences, the group seldom exceeds the three-minute mark in their songs while channeling The Kinks and the more

Jun 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

