Joanne Kloppenburg
Big Spending Skews Spring Elections
In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments
Recapping Last Night’s Primary Elections
So was it good for you?Wisconsin’s election results seem to be a mixed bag, withouta lot of clear messages that I can decipher this morning, without the help offinal, granular numbers. But here goes: GOP voters supportedthe establish.. more
Apr 6, 2016 4:02 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Vote for JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court
We are offering a strong endorsement of Appeals Court Judge District 4 JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Kloppenburg has an exceptional professional background and has the kind of temperament that’s needed on this court. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 4 Comments
Dark-Money Ads Attack Supreme Court Candidate JoAnne Kloppenburg
: The Wisconsin Alliance for Reform’s ad attacking Appeals Court Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg contained such a whopper about her record the conservative, dark-money group had to change it. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
March (and April) Madness…
Wisconsin’s LGBT community should support Justice JoAnne Kloppenburg for the State Supreme Court over incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley, given the latter’s extreme conservative views and past homophobic writings. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:02 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
A Closer Look at Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Record
Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Hate on the Supreme Court
The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Rebecca Bradley Doesn’t Deserve to Sit on the Supreme Court
Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Rebecca Bradley is a Very Special Justice
Although she’s taken just a few votes as a state Supreme Court justice, Rebecca Bradley has set herself apart by ignoring precedent about when a new justice can join a case so that she could trample on the Constitution and give the police b... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
With Chris Larson Win, Progressives Rock the Primary Vote
It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more
Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 13 Comments
Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg Both Deserve a Spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court
Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 10 Comments
Ethics at Stake in State Supreme Court Election
The three candidates vying for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court differ sharply on ethical standards for the state’s judges and justices. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News 6 Comments
The Honest and the Dishonest
We’ve all learned a lot about the integrity of elections in Wisconsin in recent weeks. The most important thing we’ve learned is who has integrity and who doesn’t more
Apr 27, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
What Kloppenburg Wants
Apr 21, 2011 7:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Would a Recount Help Kloppenburg?
If you're a supporter of Assistant Attorney General JoAnne Kloppenburg and you're hoping that a recount could possibly turn up enough votes to secure her a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, brace yourself. According to one recount.. more
Apr 12, 2011 7:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Tuesday's Lessons
OK, I'm a little late with this posting thanks to yesterday's migraine, but Tuesday's elections provided some great insights into Scott Walker's trip to the far reaches of the political spectrum. Anyone aligned with Walker better think .. more
Apr 7, 2011 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Elect JoAnne Kloppenburg to the Wisconsin Supreme Court
We are wholeheartedly encouraging voters to elect Assistant Attorney General JoAnne... more
Mar 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 29 Comments
Justice Prosser on WMC and the Court
Mar 18, 2011 3:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
