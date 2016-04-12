RSS

Joanne Kloppenburg

money_rect.jpg.jpe

In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 7 Comments

tom barrett.jpg.jpe

So was it good for you?Wisconsin’s election results seem to be a mixed bag, withouta lot of clear messages that I can decipher this morning, without the help offinal, granular numbers. But here goes: GOP voters supportedthe establish.. more

Apr 6, 2016 4:02 PM Daily Dose

kloppenberg.jpg.jpe

We are offering a strong endorsement of Appeals Court Judge District 4 JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Kloppenburg has an exceptional professional background and has the kind of temperament that’s needed on this court. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:57 PM News 4 Comments

issuewisconsinsupremecourt.jpg.jpe

: The Wisconsin Alliance for Reform’s ad attacking Appeals Court Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg contained such a whopper about her record the conservative, dark-money group had to change it. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 6 Comments

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin’s LGBT community should support Justice JoAnne Kloppenburg for the State Supreme Court over incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley, given the latter’s extreme conservative views and past homophobic writings. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:02 PM Hear Me Out

hero-image-justice.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM News Features 11 Comments

wi-supreme-court.jpg.jpe

The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more

Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

issuewisconsinsupremecourt.jpg.jpe

Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM News Features 2 Comments

madison-capital-217921_406x226.jpg.jpe

Although she’s taken just a few votes as a state Supreme Court justice, Rebecca Bradley has set herself apart by ignoring precedent about when a new justice can join a case so that she could trample on the Constitution and give the police b... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:43 PM News Features 5 Comments

larsonheadshot.jpg.jpe

It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more

Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

joed.jpg.jpe

Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more

Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM News 10 Comments

supreme-court.jpg.jpe

The three candidates vying for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court differ sharply on ethical standards for the state’s judges and justices. more

Feb 2, 2016 3:28 PM News 6 Comments

blogimage14642.jpe

We’ve all learned a lot about the integrity of elections in Wisconsin in recent weeks. The most important thing we’ve learned is who has integrity and who doesn’t more

Apr 27, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

blogimage6798.jpe

Apr 21, 2011 7:02 PM Daily Dose

blogimage6762.jpe

If you're a supporter of Assistant Attorney General JoAnne Kloppenburg and you're hoping that a recount could possibly turn up enough votes to secure her a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, brace yourself. According to one recount.. more

Apr 12, 2011 7:46 PM Daily Dose

blogimage6721.jpe

OK, I'm a little late with this posting thanks to yesterday's migraine, but Tuesday's elections provided some great insights into Scott Walker's trip to the far reaches of the political spectrum. Anyone aligned with Walker better think .. more

Apr 7, 2011 7:20 PM Daily Dose

blogimage14331.jpe

We are wholeheartedly encouraging voters to elect Assistant Attorney General JoAnne... more

Mar 30, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE 29 Comments

blogimage6634.jpe

Mar 18, 2011 3:18 PM Daily Dose

blogimage12658.jpe

After years of on-again/off-again recording, the duo Buffalo—the slow-simmering collaboration between Def Harmonic rapper Lunaversol 9 and Decibully/Made of Oak beat-maker Nicholas Sanborn—hopes to issue its inaugural album this winter. more

Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12510.jpe

Of all the surviving members of The Doors, keyboardist Ray Manzarek has been the most eager to carry the band’s torch. Along with guitarist Robby Krieger, he’s toured extensively behind The Doors’ repertoire since 2002, and though Manzar more

Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES