Joaquin Phoenix

Woody Allen’s latest film, Irrational Man, concerns a philosophy professor (Joaquin Phoenix) who decides to commit murder. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:19 PM Film Reviews

With his wolverine whiskers, druggy murmur and unfocused gaze, Joaquin Phoenix is spot on as Doc, the pothead-private-eye-protagonist of Inherent Vice. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson adapted the film from Thomas Pynchon’s novel, set i... more

Jan 15, 2015 4:20 PM Film Clips

 In his first film since There Will Be Blood, director Paul Thomas Anderson explores a challenging subject...,Film more

Sep 19, 2012 5:15 PM Film Reviews

Johnny Cash walked into the rockabilly scene sideways, almost by accident, yet has become the early rock’n’roll figure most admired by generations unconceived during the 1950s and ‘60s. Joaquin Phoenix stepped into a set of myth-size shoes when.. more

Mar 9, 2010 7:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

Count me in the "Joaquin Phoenix was faking it" camp. Though Phoenix convincingly displayed the eerily detached, flat affect of a patient in the early stages of schizophrenia, he hid behind the same thick, black sunglasses as so many bluffing poke.. more

Feb 13, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

You wouldn't necessarily know it from his failed sitcoms or his infuriating Sierra Mist commercials, but Jim Gaffigan, who performs tonight at 7 p.m. at the Pabst Theater, is actually very funny. In recent,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the early ‘80s, Hiatt’s songwriting prowess earned himthe title “the American Elvis Costello.” Unlike Costello, however, Hiatt hadtrouble writing hits—at least for himself. Three Dog Night and Bonnie Raittperformed his songs to great success, ... more

Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

