Joaquin Phoenix
Irrational Man
Woody Allen’s latest film, Irrational Man, concerns a philosophy professor (Joaquin Phoenix) who decides to commit murder. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:19 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Inherent Vice
With his wolverine whiskers, druggy murmur and unfocused gaze, Joaquin Phoenix is spot on as Doc, the pothead-private-eye-protagonist of Inherent Vice. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson adapted the film from Thomas Pynchon’s novel, set i... more
Jan 15, 2015 4:20 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
The Master
In his first film since There Will Be Blood, director Paul Thomas Anderson explores a challenging subject...,Film more
Sep 19, 2012 5:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Joaquin Phoenix Walks the Line
Johnny Cash walked into the rockabilly scene sideways, almost by accident, yet has become the early rock’n’roll figure most admired by generations unconceived during the 1950s and ‘60s. Joaquin Phoenix stepped into a set of myth-size shoes when.. more
Mar 9, 2010 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Worst Interviews I've Ever Conducted
Count me in the "Joaquin Phoenix was faking it" camp. Though Phoenix convincingly displayed the eerily detached, flat affect of a patient in the early stages of schizophrenia, he hid behind the same thick, black sunglasses as so many bluffing poke.. more
Feb 13, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jim Gaffigan
You wouldn't necessarily know it from his failed sitcoms or his infuriating Sierra Mist commercials, but Jim Gaffigan, who performs tonight at 7 p.m. at the Pabst Theater, is actually very funny. In recent,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hiatt
In the early ‘80s, Hiatt’s songwriting prowess earned himthe title “the American Elvis Costello.” Unlike Costello, however, Hiatt hadtrouble writing hits—at least for himself. Three Dog Night and Bonnie Raittperformed his songs to great success, ... more
Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee