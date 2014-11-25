RSS

Job Growth

idc_irw1tyrw.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin will face a $2.2 billion deficit in the next budget. Scott Walker is blaming President Obama but Walker’s own agenda helped to create the deficit. more

Nov 25, 2014 11:13 PM Expresso 3 Comments

aleqm5g8vplp7-gusduqxboku11nl-af0q-615x345.jpg.jpe

The Republicans have cooked up another phony controversy about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke, but don’t believe the hype about it. Supporters more

Sep 24, 2014 2:19 AM Expresso 8 Comments

walker-burke.jpg.jpe

Sep 18, 2014 4:44 PM Daily Dose 5 Comments

obama.jpg.jpe

President Barack Obama told about 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their families at Milwaukee’s Laborfest about his optimism about the future. It wasn’t about more

Sep 2, 2014 7:53 PM Expresso 3 Comments

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker’s term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy more

Aug 12, 2014 5:43 PM Expresso 7 Comments

131007_mary_burke_ap_328.jpg.jpe

With a little more than six months left in the race for Wisconsin governor, Democratic candidate Mary Burke has been crisscrossing the state to introduce herself and her plan to turn around more

Apr 30, 2014 1:10 AM News Features

walker.jpg.jpe

The Journal Sentinel seems to be giving Gov. Scott Walker a pass on his lackluster job-creation record, with no real investigation of why Wisconsin is yet again lagging more

Mar 28, 2014 12:40 AM Expresso

bilde.jpg.jpe

A funny thing happened after Mary Burke, a moving force behind one of Wisconsin’s most successful homegrown, international companies, announced her candidacy for the Democratic more

Oct 16, 2013 1:23 AM Taking Liberties

b9948722z.1_20130706222626_000_gor1g0jd.1-1.jpg.jpe

With just a year to go before the 2014 gubernatorial election, one Democrat, Mary Burke, a Dane County businesswoman and former head of the Department of Commerce, has just publicly more

Oct 8, 2013 11:04 PM News Features 4 Comments

news.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee could create jobs and help the environment by viewing the city’s trash as a valuable resource and a new recycling facility as a way to spur economic more

Jul 24, 2013 1:29 AM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker is not making good on his promise to create 250,000 new jobs in his first four-year term.Thus far, Walker has only added 37,511 more

Feb 19, 2013 9:48 PM News Features

scott-walker.jpg.jpe

So, is it possible there’s a new, improved, more moderate Gov. Scott Walker who’d like to teach Wisconsin to sing in perfect harmony and wants to buy the world a Coke? more

Jan 22, 2013 10:11 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage10702.jpe

The only bigger waste of time than the endless previews of the NFL draft is the endless analysis of the selections. The best answer to any "what'll happen" question in sports is, "We'll see." But that's especially true when the questio more

Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES