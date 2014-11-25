Job Growth
Walker’s Budget Deficit Hits $2.2 Billion
Wisconsin will face a $2.2 billion deficit in the next budget. Scott Walker is blaming President Obama but Walker’s own agenda helped to create the deficit. more
Nov 25, 2014 11:13 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 3 Comments
Don’t Let Scott Walker Distract You From His Economic Record
The Republicans have cooked up another phony controversy about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke, but don’t believe the hype about it. Supporters more
Sep 24, 2014 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Crunching the New Numbers in the Burke-Walker Race (And More)
Sep 18, 2014 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 5 Comments
Obama’s Optimistic But Wisconsin Is Still Struggling
President Barack Obama told about 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their families at Milwaukee’s Laborfest about his optimism about the future. It wasn’t about more
Sep 2, 2014 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Walker’s Wisconsin Is a New—and Struggling—Wisconsin
A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker’s term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy more
Aug 12, 2014 5:43 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 7 Comments
Democratic Candidate for Governor Mary Burke Makes Her Case
With a little more than six months left in the race for Wisconsin governor, Democratic candidate Mary Burke has been crisscrossing the state to introduce herself and her plan to turn around more
Apr 30, 2014 1:10 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Austerity Agenda Is Killing Job Creation
The Journal Sentinel seems to be giving Gov. Scott Walker a pass on his lackluster job-creation record, with no real investigation of why Wisconsin is yet again lagging more
Mar 28, 2014 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Republicans Against Wealth
A funny thing happened after Mary Burke, a moving force behind one of Wisconsin’s most successful homegrown, international companies, announced her candidacy for the Democratic more
Oct 16, 2013 1:23 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Who Is Mary Burke?
With just a year to go before the 2014 gubernatorial election, one Democrat, Mary Burke, a Dane County businesswoman and former head of the Department of Commerce, has just publicly more
Oct 8, 2013 11:04 PM Louis Fortis News Features 4 Comments
There’s Gold in That Garbage
Milwaukee could create jobs and help the environment by viewing the city’s trash as a valuable resource and a new recycling facility as a way to spur economic more
Jul 24, 2013 1:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Right-Wing ALEC Playbook Is Crippling Wisconsin’s Economy
It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker is not making good on his promise to create 250,000 new jobs in his first four-year term.Thus far, Walker has only added 37,511 more
Feb 19, 2013 9:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The New, Improved Governor
So, is it possible there’s a new, improved, more moderate Gov. Scott Walker who’d like to teach Wisconsin to sing in perfect harmony and wants to buy the world a Coke? more
Jan 22, 2013 10:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
