Job Jetson

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Oct 4, 2016 6:56 PM On Music

As we’ve written many times before, the bench inMilwaukee’s hip-hop scene now runs so deep that a good deal of talent isgetting overlooked, including rappers who just a few years ago would have beenthe center of attention. One rapper who didn.. more

Jan 11, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee rapper Shay Rowbottom encourages women to embrace their individuality on her debut album “Feminist Rap.” more

Dec 15, 2015 9:31 PM Music Feature

Renz Young has teamed up with some of Milwaukee’s sharpest rappers in the new collective Cultured SECT. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:44 PM Local Music 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival welcomes Santa and Mrs. Claus to Cathedral Square Park, Saturday, December 11 from 11am until 2pm, for Cocoa with the Clauses presented by Madison Medical Affiliates. With a few elves at their side, the... more

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

One of many hard-rock super groups spawned in the ’70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

