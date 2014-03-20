Job Market
The Back Story for Grand Budapest Hotel?
WesAnderson’s latest, The Grand BudapestHotel , was inspired by the writings of Viennese essayist Stefan Zweig. Butthe director might want to point fans of his film to Simon Winder instead.Winder’s latest book, Danubia: A .. more
Mar 20, 2014 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
TMJ4 Made the Mistake of Putting Juiceboxxx on Live Television
There are more than 80 acts performing at Saturday's Eastside Music Tour, and yet somehow for its segment previewing the event TMJ4 ended up with Juiceboxxx, arguably the one least suited for live television. The enthusiastic Milwaukee rapper grac.. more
Feb 28, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Is the Skills Gap a Myth?
Milwaukee’s alleged skills gap problem has been discussed so often that it’s been accepted as an article of faith.But a new UW-Milwaukee analysis of the local labor market casts doubt on the argument that the city lacks skilled more
Feb 27, 2013 4:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Don’t Want No Stimulation
Now we know why Republicans aren’t very much fun on dates. Forget the Rolling Stones singing about getting no “Satisfaction.” Republicans don’t even want no “Stimulation.”When the Obama administration put together an more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
College First, Jobs Later
Selecting a college has always been one of the most important decisions a person will make, but with today’s one-two punch of rising tuition costs and spiking unemployment, the stakes have rarely seemed higher. For most of the population, a... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE