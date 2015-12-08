Job Training
Walker’s Work-for-Food Program Is Struggling
State Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) called for a halt in Food Share’s new time limits, saying they would cause a hunger crisis in the city just before the holidays. DHS could do so by requesting a waiver from the federal government. more
Dec 8, 2015 9:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Walker Blames Victims for His Jobs Failure
Republican Gov. Scott Walker is now adding insult to injury of Wisconsin workers by making an outrageous attempt to shift the blame for his own terrible jobs record to the unemployed victims of his failed policies more
Oct 15, 2014 1:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Common Council Candidates Biddle and Stamper on the Issues Facing 15th District Residents
Voters on the near North Side of Milwaukee will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 29, in a special election to elect their next representative on the Milwaukee Common more
Apr 16, 2014 1:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Obama in Tea Party’s Waukesha County
What in the world was President Barack Obama doing two days after his State of the Union address braving the wilds of Waukesha County, one of America’s most virulent centers of more
Feb 6, 2014 12:04 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Is the Skills Gap a Myth?
Milwaukee’s alleged skills gap problem has been discussed so often that it’s been accepted as an article of faith.But a new UW-Milwaukee analysis of the local labor market casts doubt on the argument that the city lacks skilled more
Feb 27, 2013 4:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Bradley Foundation Extremism on Display
Milwaukee's ultra-right-wing Bradley Foundation just lost a very public battle. The multimillion-dollar nonprofit is one of the largest funders of the climate-change-denying Heartland Institute, which gave in to public pressure (and public ... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
New Release Wrap-Up: Theophilus London
It's a motley mix of new releases this week, including a new They Might Be Giants record (for adults) and a new album from non-producing producer DJ Khaled. I haven't digested any of these releases enough to weigh in on them, but I am getting a ki.. more
Jul 19, 2011 6:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stimulus Funds Beginning to Appear in Wisconsin
Four months after President BarackObama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), thebillions of dollars slated for Wisconsin are beginning to appear. ,News Features more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments