Job Training

State Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) called for a halt in Food Share’s new time limits, saying they would cause a hunger crisis in the city just before the holidays. DHS could do so by requesting a waiver from the federal government. more

Dec 8, 2015 9:03 PM News Features 9 Comments

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is now adding insult to injury of Wisconsin workers by making an outrageous attempt to shift the blame for his own terrible jobs record to the unemployed victims of his failed policies more

Oct 15, 2014 1:14 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

Voters on the near North Side of Milwaukee will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 29, in a special election to elect their next representative on the Milwaukee Common more

Apr 16, 2014 1:30 AM News Features

What in the world was President Barack Obama doing two days after his State of the Union address braving the wilds of Waukesha County, one of America’s most virulent centers of more

Feb 6, 2014 12:04 AM Taking Liberties

Milwaukee’s alleged skills gap problem has been discussed so often that it’s been accepted as an article of faith.But a new UW-Milwaukee analysis of the local labor market casts doubt on the argument that the city lacks skilled more

Feb 27, 2013 4:15 PM News Features

Milwaukee's ultra-right-wing Bradley Foundation just lost a very public battle. The multimillion-dollar nonprofit is one of the largest funders of the climate-change-denying Heartland Institute, which gave in to public pressure (and public ... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

It's a motley mix of new releases this week, including a new They Might Be Giants record (for adults) and a new album from non-producing producer DJ Khaled. I haven't digested any of these releases enough to weigh in on them, but I am getting a ki.. more

Jul 19, 2011 6:35 PM On Music

  Four months after President BarackObama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), thebillions of dollars slated for Wisconsin are beginning to appear. ,News Features more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

