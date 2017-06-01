Jobs
Hollywood's Top Rewrite Man
Although his name will promptfew nods of recognition, Warren Skaaren helped write many of the top grossingmovies of the 1980s, including Top Gun , Batman , Beetlejuice and Beverly HillsCop II . Before his death in 1991, he was.. more
Jun 1, 2017 1:26 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
'Jackie' Out on Blu-ray
NataliePortman was an early favorite to win Best Actress for her star turn in Jackie ,but then, early Oscar favorites often come home without the golden statue.Along with the La La Land juggernaut, 2016 just didn’t seem like a.. more
Mar 13, 2017 1:47 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Is Walker’s Jobs Promise Stalled or Broken?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues, presents all the facts and then l... more
Sep 11, 2014 12:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 14 Comments
Gov. Walker: Where Are the Jobs?
Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more
Oct 2, 2013 8:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Film Clips: Aug. 14
The shocking 2010 killing of a SeaWorld orca trainer by one of the killer whales cast the aquatic amusement park business in a cold light. The eye-opening documentary Blackfish reveals a pattern of attacks by orcas on their more
Aug 14, 2013 1:01 AM David Luhrssen Film Clips
Joan Walsh Examines Middle-Class Decline
Nations once aspired to have a middle class as strong as the one in the United States. However, as Salon editor Joan Walsh argues in her new release, What’s the Matter With White People: Why We Long for a Golden Age... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:48 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Romney’s Bad Arithmetic
When innocent citizens asked about unemployment last week at the town hall presidential debate on Long Island, would Mitt Romney again tout his plan to create 12 million jobs? Unable to Etch A Sketch away that often... more
Oct 22, 2012 12:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
Why Is America ‘Sole Bright Spot’ in World Economy?
Unemployment is still too high, income is still too low and the recovery is still much too slow—but the United States is faring considerably better than other developed nations against the threat of a renewed recession... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:46 AM Joe Conason News Features
Five Reasons Why Rich Americans Grow Richer as the Middle Class Declines
If you want to see what’s wrong with America, take a good look at the list of the 400 richest Americans—the Forbes 400. While the economy struggled to create jobs, it was another banner year for the super-rich... more
Oct 3, 2012 4:35 PM Les Leopold News Features
Rosin Documents ‘The Rise of Women’
Men are in deep trouble, and it would seem it’s their own damn fault. In The End of Men and the Rise of Women (Riverhead), Hanna Rosin lays out an impressive array of studies, statistics, stories and anecdotes... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:35 PM Roger K. Miller Books
Who Will the Zoo Interchange Benefit ?
Does the $1.7 billion to be spent on the reconstruction and expansion of the Zoo Interchange... more
Sep 26, 2012 2:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Tammy’s Values
I have been hesitant to write this column. But I have come to the conclusion it does matter that Wisconsin Democratic... more
Sep 17, 2012 4:37 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Clinton Rebuts Republican Claims
Bill killed.Nominating Barack Obama for a second term... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Issue of the Week: Where Are the Jobs?
We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 18 Comments
Wisconsin Divided But Not Conquered
One unkind but perfectly understandable human reaction to the state's voters supporting a dishonest... more
Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
PolitiFact and PolitiFiction
With unverified and intentionally confusing state jobs numbers magically surfacing in the closing week... more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Why Recall Scott Walker?
When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 30 Comments
Vote: Democratic Gubernatorial Primary May 8
On Tuesday, May 8, Wisconsin voters will be able to select the Democratic candidate for governor in the state's... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 9 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker's Latest Distortions of the Truth
Gov. Scott Walker, futilely arguing against a recall attempt that has the support of a million Wisconsinites, has just offered up his latest TV ad, which, like his previous ads, is full of lies. In “Promises Kept,” Walker speaks directly... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments
Common Council President Hines Faces Serious Challenge
In the April 3 general election, residents of Milwaukee's central city will decide the fate of one of the city's most powerful men, Common Council President Willie Hines Jr. Hines is facing a challenge from Milwaukee County Supervisor... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments