Although his name will promptfew nods of recognition, Warren Skaaren helped write many of the top grossingmovies of the 1980s, including Top Gun , Batman , Beetlejuice and Beverly HillsCop II . Before his death in 1991, he was.. more

Jun 1, 2017 1:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

NataliePortman was an early favorite to win Best Actress for her star turn in Jackie ,but then, early Oscar favorites often come home without the golden statue.Along with the La La Land juggernaut, 2016 just didn’t seem like a.. more

Mar 13, 2017 1:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues, presents all the facts and then l... more

Sep 11, 2014 12:36 AM Expresso 14 Comments

Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more

Oct 2, 2013 8:16 PM News Features

The shocking 2010 killing of a SeaWorld orca trainer by one of the killer whales cast the aquatic amusement park business in a cold light. The eye-opening documentary Blackfish reveals a pattern of attacks by orcas on their more

Aug 14, 2013 1:01 AM Film Clips

Nations once aspired to have a middle class as strong as the one in the United States. However, as Salon editor Joan Walsh argues in her new release, What’s the Matter With White People: Why We Long for a Golden Age... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:48 PM Books

When innocent citizens asked about unemployment last week at the town hall presidential debate on Long Island, would Mitt Romney again tout his plan to create 12 million jobs? Unable to Etch A Sketch away that often... more

Oct 22, 2012 12:07 PM News Features

Unemployment is still too high, income is still too low and the recovery is still much too slow—but the United States is faring considerably better than other developed nations against the threat of a renewed recession... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:46 AM News Features

If you want to see what’s wrong with America, take a good look at the list of the 400 richest Americans—the Forbes 400. While the economy struggled to create jobs, it was another banner year for the super-rich... more

Oct 3, 2012 4:35 PM News Features

Men are in deep trouble, and it would seem it’s their own damn fault. In The End of Men and the Rise of Women (Riverhead), Hanna Rosin lays out an impressive array of studies, statistics, stories and anecdotes... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:35 PM Books

Does the $1.7 billion to be spent on the reconstruction and expansion of the Zoo Interchange... more

Sep 26, 2012 2:25 PM News Features

I have been hesitant to write this column. But I have come to the conclusion it does matter that Wisconsin Democratic... more

Sep 17, 2012 4:37 PM Taking Liberties

Bill killed.Nominating Barack Obama for a second term... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM News Features

We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 18 Comments

One unkind but perfectly understandable human reaction to the state's voters supporting a dishonest... more

Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

With unverified and intentionally confusing state jobs numbers magically surfacing in the closing week... more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 30 Comments

On Tuesday, May 8, Wisconsin voters will be able to select the Democratic candidate for governor in the state's... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker, futilely arguing against a recall attempt that has the support of a million Wisconsinites, has just offered up his latest TV ad, which, like his previous ads, is full of lies. In “Promises Kept,” Walker speaks directly... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

In the April 3 general election, residents of Milwaukee's central city will decide the fate of one of the city's most powerful men, Common Council President Willie Hines Jr. Hines is facing a challenge from Milwaukee County Supervisor... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

