Jocasta Zamarripa
War Against Transgender People: The Wisconsin Front
Emboldened by Trump's election, Wisconsin GOP activists seek to roll back gains made by transgendered people under the Obama administration.
Jul 11, 2017 4:43 PM Paul Masterson News Features 6 Comments
Local Leaders’ Reactions to Sherman Park Unrest
Milwaukee has been through a hell of a lot this pastweekend. We're still trying to figure out what happened when a Milwaukee PoliceOfficer fatally shot Sylville Smith after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon inthe Sherman Park neighborhood, whic..
Aug 16, 2016 3:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Vote for JoCasta Zamarripa on Aug. 9
We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa on Tuesday, Aug 9.
Aug 2, 2016 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
The Sad Last Days of the Wisconsin Legislature
Perhaps it's a good thing that the Assembly isn't going to resume its work until January 2017. The bills it passed last week were a mix of trash, garbage and junk that the Republican majority apparently hopes will appeal to its base right-w...
Feb 23, 2016 3:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Zamarripa Has Earned Another Term in Office
On the city's Near South Side, we are recommending JoCasta Zamarripa in Assembly District 8 for re-election. She represents her district very well. Zamarripa has been a strong advocate for women
Oct 29, 2014 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Democratic Leaders Put Pressure on Kramer and Vos Over Assault Allegations
Seems like it was anopen secret among state Republicans that state Rep. Bill Kramer (R-Waukesha)had a problem with women and alcohol. But they disregarded his bad, andpotentially criminal, behavior and elected him to leadership anyway. They've..
Apr 7, 2014 9:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Rep. Mandela Barnes on Jeff Stone’s Voter Suppression Bill: ‘Like a Civil War Reenactment’
Yet again anothercontroversial Republican bill is flying through the Legislature at warp speed.Last Friday, before theMemorial Day vacation, Greendale Rep. Jeff Stone began circulating his omnibusvoter suppression bill, which, among other thi..
May 31, 2013 7:40 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The Morning After
Milwaukee Democrats resoundingly rejected race baiting, school vouchers, talk-radio party-liners and do-nothings in yesterday's primaries. <br /><br />Down the line, all of the Democrats who won were more progressive than their opponents. And they..
Aug 15, 2012 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Endorsements
In the hotly contested race to represent Senate District 6, the Shepherd's endorsement goes...
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Assembly District 8 Candidates: Manriquez v. Zamarripa
<p>Community groups sued the Republican Legislature in federal court for redrawing legislative districts on the South Side of Milwaukee that would have illegally diluted the power of the Latino vote. The groups won, so the revised Assembly Distric..
Jul 13, 2012 3:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
MSO Sets Sail on a Sea of Sound
The fact that Peter Tchaikovsky's (1840-93) Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 (1878) is both melodious and structurally sound attests to the resilience of its creator, for it was composed shortly after Tchaikovsky's disastrous marriage and...
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Yo Gabba Gabba! Live!
Currently entertaining children—and their parents—via Nick Jr. networks across the world, "Yo Gabba Gabba!" and its host, DJ Lance Rock, mix '80s animation with musical performance and a pack of odd characters by the names of
Mar 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
For the 11th year Milwaukee's downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city's annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisco...
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Clarence Darrow
From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and an interesting subject for David Rintels' one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor ...
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
The Smell of the Kill
Set largely in a designer kitchen, Michele Lowe's phenomenally funny play Smell of the Kill debuted on Broadway in 2002, making it a precursor to TV's "Desperate Housewives." The overall feel of Kill is very similar to "House
Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee