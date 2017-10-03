Jocelyn Ridgely
Dr. Faustus and Martin Luther Walk into a Bar in 'Wittenberg'
Windfall Theatre hosts an irrepressibly fun return to the 16th century this autumn with David Davalos’ pop comedy, Wittenberg. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante’s ‘Quorum’ of Satire, Frustration
Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Politics and Monkeys
Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
‘Grand Guignol’ at Off the Wall
Off the Wall Theatre presents a shadowy quartet of psychological horror stories with its Grand Guignol. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Wages of Repression
Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Spring Awakening is a success for juxtaposing Victorian sensibilities with believable adolescent tension and expressively delivered rock music. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:56 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Phaedra’s Love’ on World Stage
Phaedra’s Love is as brief as it is brutal. The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s production of the Sarah Kane drama finds its home in an improvised space at the Shops of Grand Avenue through more
May 30, 2014 1:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater