Jocelyn Ridgely

Windfall Theatre hosts an irrepressibly fun return to the 16th century this autumn with David Davalos’ pop comedy, Wittenberg. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:00 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM A&E Feature

Off the Wall Theatre presents a shadowy quartet of psychological horror stories with its Grand Guignol. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:44 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Spring Awakening is a success for juxtaposing Victorian sensibilities with believable adolescent tension and expressively delivered rock music. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:56 PM Theater

Phaedra’s Love is as brief as it is brutal. The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s production of the Sarah Kane drama finds its home in an improvised space at the Shops of Grand Avenue through more

May 30, 2014 1:52 AM Theater

