Questions Remain about Scott Walker's Arena Plan
Gov. Scott Walker had a huge day yesterday—he announced a new Milwaukee arena funding plan that he called fiscally conservative, uses no new taxes and is a free-market solution to the Bucks/BMO Bradley Center woes.That was the biggest news in Mi.. more
Jan 28, 2015 6:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Saving the Bucks is Important but the Jock Tax is not the Answer
The NBA has threatened to remove the Bucks franchise from Milwaukee if a new arena is not under construction by 2017. To finance this project, some have proposed using Wisconsin income tax money paid by all professional basketball players w... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
