Jodi Foster

The Fool, Mediterranea and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
The Fool is a compelling film by director Yury Bykov and a scathing indictment of the kleptocracy and indifference gripping Russia. It’s a morality play worthy of Dostoyevsky and a great example of cinematic storytelling. more
May 3, 2016 1:23 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Matt Damon reaches for Elysium
In movies, the future is often an arena foracting out the anxieties of the present. Elysium presents a starkcontrast between the haves, comfortably ensconced in a space station wheelinglike a giant donut around the world, and the.. more
Aug 8, 2013 7:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2
Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee