RSS

Jodi Foster

mediterranea2015.jpg.jpe

The Fool is a compelling film by director Yury Bykov and a scathing indictment of the kleptocracy and indifference gripping Russia. It’s a morality play worthy of Dostoyevsky and a great example of cinematic storytelling. more

May 3, 2016 1:23 PM Home Movies

 In movies, the future is often an arena foracting out the anxieties of the present. Elysium presents a starkcontrast between the haves, comfortably ensconced in a space station wheelinglike a giant donut around the world, and the.. more

Aug 8, 2013 7:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9481.jpe

Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES