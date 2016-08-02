Joe Biden
Democratic America vs. Republican Indecency
The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 41 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 14
Matthew Lewis’ novel The Monk (1796), a milestone in gothic fiction, is brought to life in French director Dominik Moll’s elegantly filmed adaptation. Capucin Ambrosio (Vincent Cassel) is the most acclaimed preacher in more
Jul 14, 2013 11:48 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Milwaukee’s Leading Anti-gun Violence Advocate Invited to White House to Advise Vice President Biden
Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more
Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Second Amendment vs. The First Amendment
After more than a week of residual buzz from radio host Alex Jones' now-famous meltdown during a CNN discussion of gun control, it is worth taking a deep breath and considering the spectacle's two big lessons more
Jan 17, 2013 5:06 PM David Sirota News Features
Fiscal Deal Passes as House GOP Clown Car Crashes, Again
Observing the Congressional Republicans repeatedly stumble in and out of their caucus clown car, blowing loud kazoos and muttering angry threats, should be painful, embarrassing and highly instructive to any American voter more
Jan 7, 2013 2:58 AM Joe Conason News Features
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Dangerous Abortion Answer
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Real Paul Ryan
“Can you declare anything off-limits?” Martha Raddatz, the moderator of last week’s vice presidential debate, asked Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan. The question about which middle-class tax breaks Ryan would preserve seem... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Politics as Television
Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more
Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Capitol Steps’ Bipartisan Humor
For more than 30 years, the Capitol Steps have dutifully held politicians accountable, managed to make audiences... more
Sep 18, 2012 1:38 PM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Volcano Choir Debuts First Song, "Island, IS"
Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees, has debuted its first song, "Island, IS," which you can stream and download here, and it's everything you'd expect from the collabor.. more
Aug 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Danny Gokey is the new Michael McDonald
So Milwaukee's first formidable "American Idol" contestant is a modern yacht rocker? Great. The whole city is cheer leading the next Taylor Hicks. The 28-year-old Gokey has a polished voice, a heart-tugging backstory and an endear.. more
Mar 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Issue of the Week:
The campaign to require paid sick days to all Milwaukee workers rightlyemphasizes the boo Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,None more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
David Stoddard
Onemight hope that a folk album with such a confrontational title would besomething of a laugh riot. Inst,CD Reviews more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments