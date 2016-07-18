Joe Block
Catching Up With Former Brewers Announcer Joe Block
Former Brewers announcer Joe Block talks about Pittsburgh, fatherhood, Andrew McCutchen and, of course, Bob Uecker. more
Jul 18, 2016 11:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
This Week on The Disclaimer: Alverno Presents, the RIAA's New Gold, and Joe Block
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're paying respects to a Milwaukee institution that won't be around much longer. Last month Alverno College a.. more
Feb 4, 2016 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Media That Gets It Right
We spend a lot of time on The Disclaimer—WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I—taking local media to task for goofy antics or irresponsible reporting. For this week's show, .. more
Sep 5, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
RED
They slipped into his home like shadows, the masked hit squad sent to kill retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis). But he’s ready for them, naturally, and after dispatching dozens of his foes, Frank sets forth on a cross-country trek ... more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Joanna Newsom (4/2)
Harpist and song-writer, Joanna Newsom will be performing at the Pabst on Fr,Sponsored Events more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content