Joe Bonamassa
This Week in Milwaukee: April 16-22
This week David Simon of “The Wire” speaks out, the WAMIs celebrate Wisconsin music and the Blue Man Group does its thing. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Greg Koch Plays Well
Greg Koch describes his new album as “a dream.” The title, Plays Well with Others, is a signpost to what’s within. Koch had the opportunity to compose the songs with one of his favorite Milwaukee writers, John Sieger, and invite more
Jul 31, 2013 12:19 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Joe Bonamassa
Bluesman Joe Bonamassa has had a long and storied career for a player who is still in his early 30s, but he benefited from an early start. He began playing at age 8, and by 12 he was already opening for B.B. King. Though born and raised more
Mar 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee