Joe Cerqua

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Sarah Ruhl’s Dear Elizabeth explores that least understood and most necessary of human relationships: friendship. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:00 PM Theater

Paul Ruffolo

Sep 28, 2015 5:19 PM Theater

Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Venus in Fur is a scintillating foray into topics risqué, comedic and ultimately deeply relational. Exploring the psychology of BDSM, Venus is the story of a director auditioning an actress for the leading rol... more

Oct 3, 2013 12:51 AM Theater

