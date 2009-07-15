Joe Conason
Party of Franken, Party of Palin
Party of Franken, Party of Palin Who's ready for prime time? By Joe Conason The new senator from Minnesota is a comedian, writer and actor who lived on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and rai
Combating Epidemic Ignorance
In the turbulent imagination of the hardcore conservative, American foreign policy should be about telling off the rest of the planet. According to the right-wing mind-set, a manly foreign policy would c
May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Why Paul Ryan Is Rebranding That Old ‘Compassionate Conservatism’
Nobody in Washington talks much about the poor in America these days, even though they are more and more with us in the economic aftermath of the Great Recession. Perhaps that is why
Nov 24, 2013 7:13 PM Joe Conason News Features
Why Republicans Suddenly Care About Canceled Health Policies
Amid the current national uproar over the troubles of the Affordable Care Act, it is almost uplifting to hear the deep concern expressed by politicians, pundits, lobbyists and corporate leaders
Nov 17, 2013 7:41 PM Joe Conason News Features
Are Politicians who Cut Food Stamps and Deny Health Access Truly ‘Pro-Life’?
When Wendy Davis proclaimed that she is "pro-life"—a description long since appropriated by conservatives opposed to abortion rights—the right-wing media
Nov 10, 2013 5:08 PM Joe Conason News Features
Peterson Study: Tea Party Extremism Cost Millions of Jobs, Risks Millions More
If Americans learn anything from this month's shutdown-and-debt-ceiling debacle, they ought to realize that political extremism brings real costs—denominated in
Oct 22, 2013 12:13 AM Joe Conason News Features
Risky Business
America's great minds of business and finance have reached a consensus on the government shutdown and worse, the prospect of a debt default: While the latter is worse, both are bad
Oct 13, 2013 9:36 PM Joe Conason News Features
Drunk and Disorderly
By Washington standards, the current government shutdown is an everyday disaster—of a kind we are gradually learning to expect whenever the Republican Party controls Congress
Oct 6, 2013 11:03 PM Joe Conason News Features
In Media Coverage of Clintons, Anonymous Gossip and Fact-Free Cynicism Still Rule
For the American media—and especially for "the liberal media"—even the possibility of a Hillary Clinton presidential nomination, however distant, seems to invite a reversion to bad old habits
Sep 30, 2013 12:38 AM Joe Conason News Features
Striking Syria: Is Obama Too Much Like Bush—Or Not Enough?
For a president who distinguished himself from his predecessor by promising to extricate the United States from Iraq and Afghanistan, Barack Obama suddenly appears determined to maroon
Sep 15, 2013 1:51 PM Joe Conason News Features
Conflicts? Deficits? Why Reporters Ignore the Real Story of the Clinton Foundation
The mere prospect of Hillary Rodham Clinton running for president again is evidently provoking outrage among old adversaries—from Rush Limbaugh and Fox News to Maureen Dowd—whose
Aug 27, 2013 12:23 AM Joe Conason News Features
What Really Makes Chelsea Clinton Run (But Not for Public Office)
To discover what Chelsea Clinton is doing with her life—and why—shouldn't pose much of a challenge to any reasonably industrious journalist. In recent months, after all, she has stepped into
Aug 19, 2013 6:06 PM Joe Conason News Features
To Repair The Damage Done in NSA Blowup, Start With Clapper
With the conviction of Bradley Manning and asylum granted to Edward Snowden in Russia, it may be time to turn attention away from the controversy over their
Aug 12, 2013 7:14 PM Joe Conason News Features
Measuring GOP Extremism
It is becoming increasingly plain that the most formidable obstacle to national progress and global security is the Republican Party—and specifically the extremist
Aug 5, 2013 5:45 PM Joe Conason News Features
If Republicans Love Competition, Why Do They Still Hate Obamacare?
When asked what makes the world work, any self-respecting right-wing Republican knows the politically correct answer: competition! (With at least one exclamation
Jul 28, 2013 10:28 PM Joe Conason News Features
Not Listening: What Republicans Could Learn From George W. Bush
During most of the Obama presidency, George W. Bush has maintained a decorous silence. Keeping quiet may not always have been easy for Bush, watching his
Jul 21, 2013 11:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
For July 4th: Remembering Why the Right Doesn’t Own the Stars and Stripes
Like many men who volunteered for the U.S. Army in World War II, my late father never boasted about his years in uniform. A patriot to his core, he nevertheless
Jul 7, 2013 5:39 PM Joe Conason News Features
Investigate Issa! Or How to Apply the Chairman’s Own Methods and Style to Him
Among the many reasons that Americans hold the House of Representatives in low repute—at historically abysmal levels, in fact—is the blatantly partisan and ideological
Jul 3, 2013 5:43 PM Joe Conason News Features
Reform the Border Patrol, Too
Immigration reform now seems certain to pass the U.S. Senate within days, in an amended bill that could win as many as 70 votes from both parties. The results will
Jun 25, 2013 11:40 PM Joe Conason News Features
On Civil Liberties, Comparing Obama With Bush Is Easy—and Mostly Wrong
Nearly a dozen years after the passage of the Patriot Act—rushed through Congress in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation—informed debate over the balance between
Jun 17, 2013 5:25 PM Joe Conason News Features
Watergate Amnesia, the ‘Nixonian’ Slur and Other Big Lies
Let's state this very simply, so everybody will understand. The notion that Barack Obama is "Nixonian"—or that his administration's recent troubles bear any
Jun 2, 2013 6:30 PM Joe Conason News Features
Benghazi Interview: Pickering Dissects Congressional Follies, Media Coverage and 'Cover-Up' Charges
No doubt the degraded quality of congressional oversight astonishes Thomas Pickering, the distinguished American diplomat who oversaw the State Department's
May 27, 2013 11:08 PM Joe Conason News Features