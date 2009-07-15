RSS

Joe Conason

 Party of Franken, Party of Palin  Who's ready for prime time?  By Joe Conason  The new senator from Minnesota is a comedian, writer and actor who lived on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and rai,None more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

In the turbulent imagination of the hardcore conservative, American foreign policy should be about telling off the rest of the planet. According to the right-wing mind-set, a manly foreign policy would c,News Features more

May 7, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Nobody in Washington talks much about the poor in America these days, even though they are more and more with us in the economic aftermath of the Great Recession. Perhaps that is why more

Nov 24, 2013 7:13 PM News Features

Amid the current national uproar over the troubles of the Affordable Care Act, it is almost uplifting to hear the deep concern expressed by politicians, pundits, lobbyists and corporate leaders more

Nov 17, 2013 7:41 PM News Features

When Wendy Davis proclaimed that she is “pro-life”—a description long since appropriated by conservatives opposed to abortion rights—the right-wing media more

Nov 10, 2013 5:08 PM News Features

If Americans learn anything from this month’s shutdown-and-debt-ceiling debacle, they ought to realize that political extremism brings real costs—denominated in more

Oct 22, 2013 12:13 AM News Features

America’s great minds of business and finance have reached a consensus on the government shutdown and worse, the prospect of a debt default: While the latter is worse, both are bad more

Oct 13, 2013 9:36 PM News Features

By Washington standards, the current government shutdown is an everyday disaster—of a kind we are gradually learning to expect whenever the Republican Party controls Congress more

Oct 6, 2013 11:03 PM News Features

For the American media—and especially for “the liberal media”—even the possibility of a Hillary Clinton presidential nomination, however distant, seems to invite a reversion to bad old habits more

Sep 30, 2013 12:38 AM News Features

For a president who distinguished himself from his predecessor by promising to extricate the United States from Iraq and Afghanistan, Barack Obama suddenly appears determined to maroon more

Sep 15, 2013 1:51 PM News Features

The mere prospect of Hillary Rodham Clinton running for president again is evidently provoking outrage among old adversaries—from Rush Limbaugh and Fox News to Maureen Dowd—whose more

Aug 27, 2013 12:23 AM News Features

To discover what Chelsea Clinton is doing with her life—and why—shouldn’t pose much of a challenge to any reasonably industrious journalist. In recent months, after all, she has stepped into more

Aug 19, 2013 6:06 PM News Features

With the conviction of Bradley Manning and asylum granted to Edward Snowden in Russia, it may be time to turn attention away from the controversy over their more

Aug 12, 2013 7:14 PM News Features

It is becoming increasingly plain that the most formidable obstacle to national progress and global security is the Republican Party—and specifically the extremist more

Aug 5, 2013 5:45 PM News Features

When asked what makes the world work, any self-respecting right-wing Republican knows the politically correct answer: competition! (With at least one exclamation more

Jul 28, 2013 10:28 PM News Features

During most of the Obama presidency, George W. Bush has maintained a decorous silence. Keeping quiet may not always have been easy for Bush, watching his more

Jul 21, 2013 11:07 PM News Features

Like many men who volunteered for the U.S. Army in World War II, my late father never boasted about his years in uniform. A patriot to his core, he nevertheless more

Jul 7, 2013 5:39 PM News Features

Among the many reasons that Americans hold the House of Representatives in low repute—at historically abysmal levels, in fact—is the blatantly partisan and ideological more

Jul 3, 2013 5:43 PM News Features

Immigration reform now seems certain to pass the U.S. Senate within days, in an amended bill that could win as many as 70 votes from both parties. The results will more

Jun 25, 2013 11:40 PM News Features

Nearly a dozen years after the passage of the Patriot Act—rushed through Congress in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation—informed debate over the balance between more

Jun 17, 2013 5:25 PM News Features

Let's state this very simply, so everybody will understand. The notion that Barack Obama is "Nixonian"—or that his administration's recent troubles bear any more

Jun 2, 2013 6:30 PM News Features

No doubt the degraded quality of congressional oversight astonishes Thomas Pickering, the distinguished American diplomat who oversaw the State Department's more

May 27, 2013 11:08 PM News Features

