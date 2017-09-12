RSS

Joe Dipietro

overtheriverbygeorgekatsekesjr.jpg.jpe

Veteran local actors draw a warm and comic gravity to the stage in Sunset Playhouse’s production of Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:58 PM Theater

uwmwovendance.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM Dance

aegateway_nextact_a_byrosszentner.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Theater

inreview_skylight_a_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Theater

paw_skylight_b_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Three different theater companies present new plays running Feb. 3 through Feb. 19. The Skylight offers tales of love in DiPietro and Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; She Kills Dragons, replete with murderous fairies, evil o... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:02 PM Performing Arts Weekly

theatre on main ilyypnc.jpg.jpe

Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a fun, little musical comic fugue that delves into the nature of love in the 20th century that debuted Off-Broadway in the mid-’90s. It speaks to certain universals abou.. more

Sep 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Boulevard Theatre's intimate stage plays host to romantic comedy once more as artistic director Mark Bucher stages the Milwaukee premier of Joe DiPietro's The Last Romance. Michael Weber is slightly inert as Ralph, a widower more

Feb 27, 2013 3:42 PM Theater

A couple of days ago, when I mentioned theatre onstage Halloween weekend, I seem to have overlooked the only production that actually seems to have a performance on October 31st. A late October featuring zombie puppets, a group of freaks and a 1.. more

Oct 7, 2010 10:53 AM Theater

blogimage12060.jpe

Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5919.jpe

Like Reel Big Fish, another one of the quintessential ’90s ska-punk bands, Less Than Jake kept on recording and touring with into the new millennium. But while most ska bands have been milking diminishing returns, Less Than Jake has actuall... more

Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES