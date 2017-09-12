Joe Dipietro
Italian Family Comedy 'Over the River' at Sunset Playhouse
Veteran local actors draw a warm and comic gravity to the stage in Sunset Playhouse’s production of Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:58 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Strong Performances by Young Artists at UWM’s Winterdances
This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM John Schneider Dance
Divorce and Dementia in Next Act’s Cleverly Crafted ‘The Other Place’
Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Cupid’s Arrows Hit the Mark in Skylight’s ‘I Love You’
Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: February 2, 2017
Three different theater companies present new plays running Feb. 3 through Feb. 19. The Skylight offers tales of love in DiPietro and Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; She Kills Dragons, replete with murderous fairies, evil o... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
'I Love You, You’re Perfect' This Weekend In Oconomowoc
Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a fun, little musical comic fugue that delves into the nature of love in the 20th century that debuted Off-Broadway in the mid-’90s. It speaks to certain universals abou.. more
Sep 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Romance at the Boulevard
The Boulevard Theatre's intimate stage plays host to romantic comedy once more as artistic director Mark Bucher stages the Milwaukee premier of Joe DiPietro's The Last Romance. Michael Weber is slightly inert as Ralph, a widower more
Feb 27, 2013 3:42 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Let's Not Forget Murder
A couple of days ago, when I mentioned theatre onstage Halloween weekend, I seem to have overlooked the only production that actually seems to have a performance on October 31st. A late October featuring zombie puppets, a group of freaks and a 1.. more
Oct 7, 2010 10:53 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Claire Stigliani and Susan Worsham Exhibits
Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Less Than Jake
Like Reel Big Fish, another one of the quintessential ’90s ska-punk bands, Less Than Jake kept on recording and touring with into the new millennium. But while most ska bands have been milking diminishing returns, Less Than Jake has actuall... more
Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee