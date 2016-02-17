RSS

Joe Donald

It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more

Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more

Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM News 10 Comments

The three candidates vying for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court differ sharply on ethical standards for the state’s judges and justices. more

Feb 2, 2016 3:28 PM News 6 Comments

We urge Gov. Scott Walker to appoint a successor to Justice Patrick Crooks who is not seeking election to the state Supreme Court in spring 2016. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:33 PM Expresso 3 Comments

