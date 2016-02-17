Joe Donald
With Chris Larson Win, Progressives Rock the Primary Vote
It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more
Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 13 Comments
Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg Both Deserve a Spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court
Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 10 Comments
Ethics at Stake in State Supreme Court Election
The three candidates vying for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court differ sharply on ethical standards for the state’s judges and justices. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News 6 Comments
Preserve Justice Crooks’ Legacy on the Supreme Court
We urge Gov. Scott Walker to appoint a successor to Justice Patrick Crooks who is not seeking election to the state Supreme Court in spring 2016. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Ray Manzarek/Roy Rogers Band
Of all the surviving members of The Doors, keyboardist Ray Manzarek has been the most eager to carry the band’s torch. Along with guitarist Robby Krieger, he’s toured extensively behind The Doors’ repertoire since 2002, and though Manzar more
Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee