Joe Guszkowski

satnite.jpg.jpe

The latest release from Milwaukee indie heroes Sat. Nite Duets captures their evolving thoughts on being in a band. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:55 PM Music Feature

jon-mueller.jpg.jpe

Saturday’s show at Cactus Club, curated by Peter J. Woods for the Experimental Milwaukee series, featured four very different experimental acts from in and around Wisconsin. Woods, himself one of the major nodes of more

May 6, 2013 2:00 PM Concert Reviews

3440_482329551812204_81276543_n.jpg.jpe

Another Technicolor Teeth gig, another few frequencies closer to complete hearing loss. And once again, it was worth it. The Appleton trio celebrated the vinyl release of its Teenage Pagans LP and supported Philadelphia’s more

Apr 19, 2013 4:36 PM Concert Reviews

concertrev.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kiri Lin

In the seven years since The Darkness disbanded, Justin Hawkins got sober, his brother Daniel formed a new band and the world was forced to move on from its sudden obsession with power chords and leotards. Or so it seemed. During its perfor... more

Jan 29, 2013 12:52 PM Concert Reviews

brian wilson jeff beck 2013 tour riverside theater milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

It's hard to imagine two acts more different than Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck. Wilson's Beach Boys are an American institution with a list of hits you'd need four hands to count, while the averag,Concert Reviews more

Oct 31, 2013 10:32 AM Concert Reviews

themen.jpg.jpe

Listening to the roto-rooting squeal of “Grave Desecration,” a track from The Men’s 2010 album Immaculada, you’d never guess that three years later the band would be releasing an EP recorded around a campfire in the more

Oct 13, 2013 9:59 PM Music Feature

hellodeath.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

A band name can be worth a thousand words, and Hello Death says it all. The Milwaukee folk group that shares members with Altos released its debut self-titled album in June, and it’s the kind of decidedly bleak, darkly pretty thing you’d ex... more

Sep 23, 2013 1:04 AM Music Feature

shannon.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Rachel Buth

With its punchy doo-wop and an eye for the retro, Shannon and the Clams turned the Cactus Club into prom night circa 1955 Thursday, delighting its cult-like, wall-to-wall following and leaving me w,Concert Reviews more

Jun 14, 2013 9:25 AM Concert Reviews

_dsc0147.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

“Windfall,” the first song on Son Volt’s 1995 debut Trace, has a great line about scanning the AM dial, “searching for a truer sound.” “Catching an all-night station in Louisiana,” si,Concert Reviews more

Jun 6, 2013 9:51 AM Concert Reviews

futurebirds.jpg.jpe

They may be from the distant indie-rock stronghold of Athens, Ga., but the six young men of Futurebirds made themselves right at home in Milwaukee Thursday night, winning over a sparse Cactus Club,Concert Reviews more

May 17, 2013 9:32 AM Concert Reviews

jon-mueller.jpg.jpe

3440_482329551812204_81276543_n.jpg.jpe

the hussy.jpg.jpe

Friday’s Linneman’s lineup was a statewide affair, featuring bands from Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, all linked by the ubiquitous Bobby Hussy and his label Kind Turkey. And while I had come,Concert Reviews more

Apr 15, 2013 8:47 AM Concert Reviews

img_9678.jpg.jpe

Last time I checked, Independence Day was still a long way off. But this weekend, there were fireworks. Indie rock dynamo Local Natives met a frenzied capacity crowd Friday night at the Riverside Theater, with explosive results. more

Mar 25, 2013 9:56 AM Concert Reviews

jaill.jpg.jpe

 Even winter has its “dog days,” and Milwaukee is in the slushy thick of them. Annoyingly low temperatures, mediocre pro basketball and a slow trickle of live music make these late-winter mon,None more

Mar 4, 2013 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

concertrev.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kiri Lin

530721_461481447223271_1766641053_n.jpg.jpe

After an afternoon that was practically balmy, Wednesday took a familiarly frigid turn post-sundown, bringing us all back to the icy reality that is January in Wisconsin. January is typically a slow time for shows, so Wednesday more

Jan 10, 2013 10:51 AM Concert Reviews

nada.jpg.jpe

CJ Foeckler

Nada Surf is 20 years old, which means there are ostensibly a number of 40-somethings walking around with a well-worn place in their Walkmans for this band, an alt-rock mainstay that overcame one-hit wonder status to more

Dec 10, 2012 11:31 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage19333.jpe

Milwaukee's Aloft Hotel sticks out like a sore thumb at the north end of Old World 3rd Street. Next to the old-fashioned architecture of Mader's and the Usinger's store, Aloft looks like something from a Dr. Seuss book... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage18698.jpe

While going above and beyond the call of duty has its perks, it can also be really exhausting to watch someone do it. For about an hour Tuesday night, The Polyphonic Spree treated a half-full Turner Hall Ballroom to the more spectacular ele... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

