Sat. Nite Duets Put Themselves Out There
The latest release from Milwaukee indie heroes Sat. Nite Duets captures their evolving thoughts on being in a band. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Death Blues w/ Olivia Block, Cages and Peter Woods
Saturday’s show at Cactus Club, curated by Peter J. Woods for the Experimental Milwaukee series, featured four very different experimental acts from in and around Wisconsin. Woods, himself one of the major nodes of more
May 6, 2013 2:00 PM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Purling Hiss with Technicolor Teeth and Head On Electric @ Linneman’s
Another Technicolor Teeth gig, another few frequencies closer to complete hearing loss. And once again, it was worth it. The Appleton trio celebrated the vinyl release of its Teenage Pagans LP and supported Philadelphia’s more
Apr 19, 2013 4:36 PM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
The Darkness @ The Rave
In the seven years since The Darkness disbanded, Justin Hawkins got sober, his brother Daniel formed a new band and the world was forced to move on from its sudden obsession with power chords and leotards. Or so it seemed. During its perfor... more
Jan 29, 2013 12:52 PM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck @ The Riverside Theater
It's hard to imagine two acts more different than Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck. Wilson's Beach Boys are an American institution with a list of hits you'd need four hands to count, while the averag,Concert Reviews more
Oct 31, 2013 10:32 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
The Men Trade Wild Rock ’n’ Roll for Rustic Pleasures
Listening to the roto-rooting squeal of “Grave Desecration,” a track from The Men’s 2010 album Immaculada, you’d never guess that three years later the band would be releasing an EP recorded around a campfire in the more
Oct 13, 2013 9:59 PM Joe Guszkowski Music Feature
Hello Death Find Comfort in Mortality
A band name can be worth a thousand words, and Hello Death says it all. The Milwaukee folk group that shares members with Altos released its debut self-titled album in June, and it’s the kind of decidedly bleak, darkly pretty thing you’d ex... more
Sep 23, 2013 1:04 AM Joe Guszkowski Music Feature
Shannon and the Clams w/ Pow Wow and Sex Forecast @ Cactus Club
With its punchy doo-wop and an eye for the retro, Shannon and the Clams turned the Cactus Club into prom night circa 1955 Thursday, delighting its cult-like, wall-to-wall following and leaving me w,Concert Reviews more
Jun 14, 2013 9:25 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Son Volt w/ Colonel Ford @ Turner Hall Ballroom
“Windfall,” the first song on Son Volt’s 1995 debut Trace, has a great line about scanning the AM dial, “searching for a truer sound.” “Catching an all-night station in Louisiana,” si,Concert Reviews more
Jun 6, 2013 9:51 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Futurebirds w/ Bigfoot and Hello Death @ Cactus Club
They may be from the distant indie-rock stronghold of Athens, Ga., but the six young men of Futurebirds made themselves right at home in Milwaukee Thursday night, winning over a sparse Cactus Club,Concert Reviews more
May 17, 2013 9:32 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Mystery Girls w/ The Hussy and Trent Fox and the Tenants @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Friday’s Linneman’s lineup was a statewide affair, featuring bands from Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, all linked by the ubiquitous Bobby Hussy and his label Kind Turkey. And while I had come,Concert Reviews more
Apr 15, 2013 8:47 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Local Natives @ The Riverside Theater
Last time I checked, Independence Day was still a long way off. But this weekend, there were fireworks. Indie rock dynamo Local Natives met a frenzied capacity crowd Friday night at the Riverside Theater, with explosive results. more
Mar 25, 2013 9:56 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
East Side Music Tour @ Brady Street
Even winter has its “dog days,” and Milwaukee is in the slushy thick of them. Annoyingly low temperatures, mediocre pro basketball and a slow trickle of live music make these late-winter mon,None more
Mar 4, 2013 11:00 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
LAZY w/ Technicolor Teeth @ Circle-A Café
After an afternoon that was practically balmy, Wednesday took a familiarly frigid turn post-sundown, bringing us all back to the icy reality that is January in Wisconsin. January is typically a slow time for shows, so Wednesday more
Jan 10, 2013 10:51 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Nada Surf @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Nada Surf is 20 years old, which means there are ostensibly a number of 40-somethings walking around with a well-worn place in their Walkmans for this band, an alt-rock mainstay that overcame one-hit wonder status to more
Dec 10, 2012 11:31 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
The Daredevil Christopher Wright @ Aloft Hotel
Milwaukee's Aloft Hotel sticks out like a sore thumb at the north end of Old World 3rd Street. Next to the old-fashioned architecture of Mader's and the Usinger's store, Aloft looks like something from a Dr. Seuss book... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
The Polyphonic Spree @ Turner Hall Ballroom
While going above and beyond the call of duty has its perks, it can also be really exhausting to watch someone do it. For about an hour Tuesday night, The Polyphonic Spree treated a half-full Turner Hall Ballroom to the more spectacular ele... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews