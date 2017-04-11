Joe Krapf
Reflecting on Life in All In Productions' 'Circle Mirror Transformation'
In Annie Baker’s play Circle Mirror Transformation, currently staged by All In Productions, art not only imitates life, it transforms it in ways unseen, changing the lives of those reflected back through that art, and with unforeseen conseq... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Monday Night Quarterbacking
Directed by Matt Kemple, Pink Banana Theatre’s Any Given Monday is an intimate little dark comedy staged in their basement black box. The stage is set up like a cozy den. The place is draped in Philadelphia Eagles iconography. After a brief... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Powerful Contemporary Romantic Drama
Soulstice Theatre presents the Wisconsin premiere of Alexander Dinelaris’ sophisticated contemporary drama Still Life. An emotionally irresistible Amber Smith plays Carrie Ann, an accomplished photographer going through a rough time in her ... more
Apr 9, 2014 12:51 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Three People Seen In Reverse
There can be purity and simplicity in a play about a woman, her husband and her lover. Given the opportunity to breathe on an intimate studio theater stage, Harold Pinter’s Betrayal has emotional gravity to draw in an audience. Soulstice Th... more
Sep 19, 2013 5:29 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater