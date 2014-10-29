Joe Nolan
Passion and Wonder at Splinter Group
Paul Zindel's The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds treads the tragic distance that can develop between people. The Splinter Group production of the drama explores the emotional space between people with passion and wonder.
Oct 29, 2014 11:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Musical Domestic Madness in Greendale
Greendale Community Theatre delves into modern suburban middle-class drama as it presents the contemporary musical Next To Normal. Under the direction of Brian Bzdawka, the cast renders a very believable family dynamic.
Jan 18, 2013 1:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Waukesha Civic, SummerStage Join Forces on 'Island'
Waukesha Civic Theatre is collaborating with SummerStage of Delafield on a production of Once on This Island, a one-act musical based on a novel by Rosa Guy. The show opens this weekend
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater