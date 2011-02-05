Joe Pesci
Raging Bull After 30 Years
The 30th Anniversary Edition of Raging Bull is a reminder of the greatness of director Martin Scorsese in his peak years and of Robert DeNiro when given challenging roles. The two-disc set includes a DVD and a Blu-ray, which both place the gorg.. more
Feb 5, 2011 9:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Love Ranch'
A sex ranch in the Nevada desert will probably be a tacky place, and there was no tackier time to visit one than New Year’s Day 1976—the opening of Love Ranch. Joe Pesci is in his comfort zone as the brutal, philandering, conniving, foul-mouthed a.. more
Nov 18, 2010 2:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dobet Gnahore
Pan-African musician Dobet Gnahore travels back to Milwaukee for a second performance after closing 2007’s Global Union festival. This time around the Ivory Coast native closes out the latest season of Alverno Presents, offering a diverse c... more
May 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Rosebuds w/ Megafaun
Bands like the Handsome Furs, Matt and Kim and Mates of State all rely on that delicate chemistry that only a husband and wife can create. The same goes for The Rosebuds, the North Carolina team of Ivan Howard and Kelly Crisp, who returned ... more
Apr 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee