More Money for Prisons than Colleges?
As Wisconsin’s prison population grows, Democrats and Republicans seem ready to consider new options to reduce the number of inmates. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:52 PM Elliot Hughes News Features 3 Comments
Setting the Record Straight: Who’s In Charge of Mental Health?
The “political insiders” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign ad refers to is the democratically elected Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which no longer has oversight of the county’s mental health and substance abuse ... more
Jan 5, 2016 11:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 1 Comments
State Attacks Local Control—Again
It seems that local governments just can’t catch a break in the Republican-dominated Legislature, because once again local control is being attacked by state Republicans—namely, state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-West Allis) and state Sen. Van Wa... more
Dec 29, 2015 9:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Setting the Record Straight: Chris Abele Is the Ultimate Insider
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more
Dec 1, 2015 9:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Public Opposition Mounts to Abele’s MPS Takeover Plan
There’s little that can be done at the local level to undo state legislation. But critics of the Republican-crafted state law authorizing Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to take over and privatize Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) in hi... more
Sep 22, 2015 11:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The New County Mental Health Board is Beginning to Assert Itself
The state legislation creating an appointed Mental Health Board to oversee Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD) set a low bar for public transparency and involvement. But that will change in 2016 as members voted Thursday to ... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Is the Appointed ‘Independent’ Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Truly Independent?
A year into its existence, the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is in charge of the county’s mental health services, as state legislators intended. Or is it? more
Aug 4, 2015 8:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
County’s Behavioral Health Services’ Redesign Moves Forward
The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is moving ahead on its strategic plan to reorganize and downsize the county’s mental health services. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
What’s Chris Abele Hiding?
Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 23 Comments
Support John Weishan in Assembly District 15
John Weishan is a longtime Milwaukee County supervisor who is seeking to utilize that experience in the state Assembly. District 15 encompasses the western suburbs of Milwaukee more
Oct 29, 2014 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Sheldon Lubar’s Next Target: The Democratically Elected MPS Board
Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more
May 21, 2014 2:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee County Residents Lose Control of Mental Health Services
With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more
Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Mental Health Takeover Bill Lacks Accountability
A bill fast-tracked through the Legislature would remove Milwaukee County supervisors’ responsibility for mental health services, putting an unelected Milwaukee County Mental Health Board selected by Gov. Scott Walker in charge of those ser... more
Feb 18, 2014 9:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Milwaukee Lakefront Bill Gets a One-Sided Hearing
Legislators got only half the story on a bill that could tie up lakefront development in the courts for years.Last week, an Assembly committee heard testimony more
Feb 13, 2014 3:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
County Supervisors Push Back on Abele’s Couture Bill
On Monday, a Milwaukee County board committee heard testimony from aides to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on a new bill that the administration says would provide more clarity on which portions of Milwaukee’s lakefront can be devel... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee County Moves to Regulate Taxicabs
The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to begin working to take over the city’s taxicab regulations, which created a taxicab monopoly and were declared unconstitutional more
Oct 2, 2013 12:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Local Control v. The Inside Job
On Monday, a 14-4 supermajority of the Milwaukee County board overrode County Executive Chris Abele’s veto of their plan to reform county government at a local level. more
May 7, 2013 9:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: DreamBikes Mentors, Volunteers and Youth Staff
The nonprofit DreamBikes focuses on helping youth develop the necessary life skills and work experience needed to become successful adults. With shop locations in Madison (4245 W. Beltline Highway) and their newest one in more
May 7, 2013 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Abele Wants $1,000 for His Emails—But He’d Never Charged a Fee When They Concerned Walker: UPDATED
Funny—when I’d file open records requests withMilwaukee County to look into the communications of the Walker administration,the county always provided them for no cost. In fact, just a few weeks ago, the county mailed mea disc with more than .. more
