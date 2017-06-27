RSS

As Wisconsin’s prison population grows, Democrats and Republicans seem ready to consider new options to reduce the number of inmates. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:52 PM News Features 3 Comments

The “political insiders” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign ad refers to is the democratically elected Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which no longer has oversight of the county’s mental health and substance abuse ... more

Jan 5, 2016 11:22 PM News Features 1 Comments

It seems that local governments just can’t catch a break in the Republican-dominated Legislature, because once again local control is being attacked by state Republicans—namely, state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-West Allis) and state Sen. Van Wa... more

Dec 29, 2015 9:25 PM Expresso 11 Comments

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more

Dec 1, 2015 9:14 PM News Features 5 Comments

There’s little that can be done at the local level to undo state legislation. But critics of the Republican-crafted state law authorizing Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to take over and privatize Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) in hi... more

Sep 22, 2015 11:50 PM News Features 3 Comments

The state legislation creating an appointed Mental Health Board to oversee Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD) set a low bar for public transparency and involvement. But that will change in 2016 as members voted Thursday to ... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:25 PM News Features 1 Comments

A year into its existence, the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is in charge of the county’s mental health services, as state legislators intended. Or is it? more

Aug 4, 2015 8:44 PM News Features 2 Comments

The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is moving ahead on its strategic plan to reorganize and downsize the county’s mental health services. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:54 PM News Features

Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more

Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM News Features 23 Comments

John Weishan is a longtime Milwaukee County supervisor who is seeking to utilize that experience in the state Assembly. District 15 encompasses the western suburbs of Milwaukee more

Oct 29, 2014 12:46 PM News Features

Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more

May 21, 2014 2:37 AM News Features

Last night, in adiscussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” conservativegazillionaire Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next target is theMilwaukee Public Schools. Responding to aquestion about whether he or fell.. more

May 16, 2014 4:35 PM Daily Dose

With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more

Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM News Features

A bill fast-tracked through the Legislature would remove Milwaukee County supervisors’ responsibility for mental health services, putting an unelected Milwaukee County Mental Health Board selected by Gov. Scott Walker in charge of those ser... more

Feb 18, 2014 9:12 PM News Features

Legislators got only half the story on a bill that could tie up lakefront development in the courts for years.Last week, an Assembly committee heard testimony more

Feb 13, 2014 3:32 AM Expresso

On Monday, a Milwaukee County board committee heard testimony from aides to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on a new bill that the administration says would provide more clarity on which portions of Milwaukee’s lakefront can be devel... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:25 PM News Features

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to begin working to take over the city’s taxicab regulations, which created a taxicab monopoly and were declared unconstitutional more

Oct 2, 2013 12:58 AM News Features

On Monday, a 14-4 supermajority of the Milwaukee County board overrode County Executive Chris Abele’s veto of their plan to reform county government at a local level. more

May 7, 2013 9:18 PM Expresso

The nonprofit DreamBikes focuses on helping youth develop the necessary life skills and work experience needed to become successful adults. With shop locations in Madison (4245 W. Beltline Highway) and their newest one in more

May 7, 2013 9:15 PM Expresso

Funny—when I’d file open records requests withMilwaukee County to look into the communications of the Walker administration,the county always provided them for no cost. In fact, just a few weeks ago, the county mailed mea disc with more than .. more

May 2, 2013 6:04 PM Daily Dose

