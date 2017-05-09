RSS

Joe Strummer

You might ask: How does a Milwaukee musician resurrect an iconic Clash song by recruiting a reggae titan to sing vocals? He simply does it. Eric Blowtorch longtime ringleader, troublemaker and activist has assembled a four song collection t... more

May 9, 2017 1:40 PM Album Reviews

London Town follows 15-year-old Shay (Daniel Huttlestone) from a dead end U.K. city as he discovers The Clash (and enjoys his first kiss) in London during the feverish summer of ’78.Alto saxophonist Frank Morgan was one of the most respecte... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:42 PM Home Movies

The Clash began as one of rock ’n’ roll’s great hopes and ended as a bloated caricature. Filled with archival footage and conflicting interviews with eyewitnesses, Danny Garcia’s documentary explores what went wrong. Different answers are o... more

May 9, 2014 3:52 AM Home Movies

