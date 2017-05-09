Joe Strummer
Horace Andy Backed by Welders: Straight to Hell (Fe True Records)
You might ask: How does a Milwaukee musician resurrect an iconic Clash song by recruiting a reggae titan to sing vocals? He simply does it. Eric Blowtorch longtime ringleader, troublemaker and activist has assembled a four song collection t... more
May 9, 2017 1:40 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out in Digital: March 2, 2017
London Town follows 15-year-old Shay (Daniel Huttlestone) from a dead end U.K. city as he discovers The Clash (and enjoys his first kiss) in London during the feverish summer of ’78.Alto saxophonist Frank Morgan was one of the most respecte... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:42 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 10
The Clash began as one of rock ’n’ roll’s great hopes and ended as a bloated caricature. Filled with archival footage and conflicting interviews with eyewitnesses, Danny Garcia’s documentary explores what went wrong. Different answers are o... more
May 9, 2014 3:52 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies