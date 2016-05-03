RSS

Joe Uchill

musicgateway_foals.jpg.jpe

The hard-working British rock band Foals spends a lot of time on the road. They like it that way. Speaking of which, Foals co-headline The Rave with Silversun Pickups on Friday, May 6, with Joywave opening the show. more

May 3, 2016 4:06 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_newpornagraphers.jpg.jpe

A LexisNexis search shows that, over their 15 year run, English-speaking newspapers have called The New Pornographers a supergroup at least 770 times. That doesn’t include much of the music press—like Rolling more

Nov 12, 2014 11:52 AM Music Feature

musicgateway_okgo.jpg.jpe

If OK Go is a band, it’s important to note that they have a new album coming out in a few days. If OK Go is a band, it would be critical to know that Hungry Ghosts will be like no OK Go album before it, submerging their alt-pop sound into g... more

Oct 7, 2014 10:32 PM Music Feature

ironwine.jpg.jpe

Things are changing for Iron and Wine, both for the band and its namesake. Sam Beam took his band name from a health tonic he saw while filming a movie in Florida more

Sep 17, 2014 12:36 AM Music Feature

cc.jpg.jpe

Adam Duritz knows Aaron Rodgers. Sure, the Counting Crows frontman wrote the alternative soundtrack to your mid-’90s break-ups. Sure, his Sideshow Bob more

Jul 16, 2014 12:28 AM Music Feature

musicfeature.jpg.jpe

Don’t get Keegan DeWitt wrong. He genuinely loves “Thunder Clatter,” the song that’s brought his band Wild Cub so much attention. Everyone loves it. It’s an ecstatic, tropic cacophony about finding the right person exactly when you need ... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:05 AM Music Feature

musicgate.jpg.jpe

Sean Carey (known as S. Carey) is from Wisconsin. He grew up in Lake Geneva. He went to college in Eau Claire where he met, married and settled down with his wife. His day job is as drummer for Bon Iver and his latest solo album was recorde... more

Apr 22, 2014 12:43 AM Music Feature

phox.jpg.jpe

Monica Martin is setting goals for herself. She’s never had to do this before.“I had some small dreams, like owning a hearse,” said Martin, the soul-singer-voiced front of the Wisconsinite ps,Music Feature more

Dec 24, 2013 11:02 AM Music Feature

music.jpg.jpe

Whatever you think about experimental music—what it is, where it is, whether or not the guy in the Motorhead T-shirt is listening to more of it than you are—you’re probably wrong. Nestled more

Dec 4, 2013 12:14 AM Music Feature

mattkim.jpg.jpe

Matt Johnson has never had milk in his cereal.“I’m not vegan or lactose intolerant or anything, and cereal is pretty much my more

Jun 25, 2013 11:43 PM Music Feature

wake.jpg.jpe

Traveling the world, working on farms: This is a great roots-music backstory. It is also the backstory of Colyn Cameron, who writes and sings sweeping folk songs for his more

Jun 11, 2013 10:26 PM Music Feature

blogimage15372.jpe

For someone who remembers all the details, Curt Kirkwood is a terrible historian of the band he fronts. He knows the facts (the Meat Puppets have been meat-puppeting since 1980) but puts no weight on the context. And there is a lot of conte... more

Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage14179.jpe

Give credit to Toronto's The Rural Alberta Advantage for its naming prowess: The group's songs are indeed about the advantages to living in rural Alberta. Neutral Milk Hotel, to whom the band often gets compared, never wrote songs about neu... more

Mar 16, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage14042.jpe

There are many ways love can get you kicked in the shins. Stuart McLamb knows more

Mar 2, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage13737.jpe

There were three Chapin Sisters—well, two sisters and a half-sister—before Jessica Craven took a more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage11567.jpe

Alan Palomo’s cell phone doesn’t seem to work. His voice fades in and out and disappears in cell phone static and T-Mobile reverb. There are beeps and clicks and oddly digitized sounds.Based on sheer technological prowess, this shouldn&rsqu... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage10810.jpe

Matt Pond PA is no longer from PA, though after 12 years as a band, not much else has changed.And even that hasn’t changed much. Pond relocated his band from Philadelphia to Brooklyn seven years ago, so they’ve technically been Matt Pond NY... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage9326.jpe

It would be anincredible catalogue for a 70-year-old. Reatard is only 29. He has beenrec Watch Me Fall ,Music Feature more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage8331.jpe

There are a lot of pieces to assemble toplay one of Bird’s songs—tape loops, AndrewBird performs two shows at the Pabst Theater this weekend, playing with a fullband ,Music Feature more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage8090.jpe

Arctic Monkeys’ new album, Humbug, is an appropriately titledkiss-off to their old NME ,Music Feature more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

