You Can't Stop Foals From Stage Diving
The hard-working British rock band Foals spends a lot of time on the road. They like it that way. Speaking of which, Foals co-headline The Rave with Silversun Pickups on Friday, May 6, with Joywave opening the show. more
May 3, 2016 4:06 PM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Resolved: The New Pornographers Are Not an Indie Supergroup
A LexisNexis search shows that, over their 15 year run, English-speaking newspapers have called The New Pornographers a supergroup at least 770 times. That doesn’t include much of the music press—like Rolling more
Nov 12, 2014 11:52 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
OK Go’s Multi-Media Assault
If OK Go is a band, it’s important to note that they have a new album coming out in a few days. If OK Go is a band, it would be critical to know that Hungry Ghosts will be like no OK Go album before it, submerging their alt-pop sound into g... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:32 PM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Iron and Wine’s Ever-Growing Vision
Things are changing for Iron and Wine, both for the band and its namesake. Sam Beam took his band name from a health tonic he saw while filming a movie in Florida more
Sep 17, 2014 12:36 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Adam Duritz Acknowledges the Limitations of Songwriting
Adam Duritz knows Aaron Rodgers. Sure, the Counting Crows frontman wrote the alternative soundtrack to your mid-’90s break-ups. Sure, his Sideshow Bob more
Jul 16, 2014 12:28 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Wild Cub Opt for Delayed Gratification
Don’t get Keegan DeWitt wrong. He genuinely loves “Thunder Clatter,” the song that’s brought his band Wild Cub so much attention. Everyone loves it. It’s an ecstatic, tropic cacophony about finding the right person exactly when you need ... more
Jun 25, 2014 1:05 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
S. Carey Channels His Inner John Muir
Sean Carey (known as S. Carey) is from Wisconsin. He grew up in Lake Geneva. He went to college in Eau Claire where he met, married and settled down with his wife. His day job is as drummer for Bon Iver and his latest solo album was recorde... more
Apr 22, 2014 12:43 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Phox's Blissfully Codependent Folk-Pop
Monica Martin is setting goals for herself. She’s never had to do this before.“I had some small dreams, like owning a hearse,” said Martin, the soul-singer-voiced front of the Wisconsinite ps,Music Feature more
Dec 24, 2013 11:02 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Utech Records Festival Spotlights Milwaukee’s Experimental Music Clearinghouse
Whatever you think about experimental music—what it is, where it is, whether or not the guy in the Motorhead T-shirt is listening to more of it than you are—you’re probably wrong. Nestled more
Dec 4, 2013 12:14 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
The Gleefully Consistent World of Matt and Kim
Matt Johnson has never had milk in his cereal.“I’m not vegan or lactose intolerant or anything, and cereal is pretty much my more
Jun 25, 2013 11:43 PM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Wake Owl: Songs of the Soil
Traveling the world, working on farms: This is a great roots-music backstory. It is also the backstory of Colyn Cameron, who writes and sings sweeping folk songs for his more
Jun 11, 2013 10:26 PM Joe Uchill Music Feature
The Meat Puppets Work Fast
For someone who remembers all the details, Curt Kirkwood is a terrible historian of the band he fronts. He knows the facts (the Meat Puppets have been meat-puppeting since 1980) but puts no weight on the context. And there is a lot of conte... more
Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
The Rural Alberta Advantage: Songs of Relocation
Give credit to Toronto's The Rural Alberta Advantage for its naming prowess: The group's songs are indeed about the advantages to living in rural Alberta. Neutral Milk Hotel, to whom the band often gets compared, never wrote songs about neu... more
Mar 16, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
The Love Language, Now With Less Fuzz
There are many ways love can get you kicked in the shins. Stuart McLamb knows more
Mar 2, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
The Chapin Sisters, Siblings in Sync
There were three Chapin Sisters—well, two sisters and a half-sister—before Jessica Craven took a more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Neon Indian Has a Lo-Fi Cell Phone
Alan Palomo’s cell phone doesn’t seem to work. His voice fades in and out and disappears in cell phone static and T-Mobile reverb. There are beeps and clicks and oddly digitized sounds.Based on sheer technological prowess, this shouldn&rsqu... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Matt Pond PA’s Variations on a Theme
Matt Pond PA is no longer from PA, though after 12 years as a band, not much else has changed.And even that hasn’t changed much. Pond relocated his band from Philadelphia to Brooklyn seven years ago, so they’ve technically been Matt Pond NY... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Jay Reatard: How to Count to 475
It would be anincredible catalogue for a 70-year-old. Reatard is only 29. He has beenrec Watch Me Fall ,Music Feature more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Andrew Bird: Destroyer of Perfection
There are a lot of pieces to assemble toplay one of Bird’s songs—tape loops, AndrewBird performs two shows at the Pabst Theater this weekend, playing with a fullband ,Music Feature more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature 1 Comments
Arctic Monkeys: An American Band?
Arctic Monkeys’ new album, Humbug, is an appropriately titledkiss-off to their old NME ,Music Feature more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature