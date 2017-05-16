Joe Vent
Mike Benign Focuses on Melody for His Latest Album, 'Kid'
Their influences may be familiar, but the Mike Benign Compulsion pack their latest album with surprises. more
May 16, 2017 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Mike Benign Ponders Middle Age with 'Here's How it Works'
For rock songwriters, middle age is the topic less taken. Great novelists have long made the subject their own, but rock still perceives itself as a young person’s game—even if many of the bestselling touring acts haven’t seen the sunny sid... more
Mar 5, 2014 1:45 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
1,000 Umbrellas: re:thingk (Mental Health Records)
1,000 Umbrellas is an accomplished Milwaukee duo whose members played together in the ’90s band Tolstoi’s Tricycle. Regrouping for a long-in-the-making debut album, vocalist-guitarist Allan Williams and percussionist Brian Wendtlandt weave ... more
Feb 26, 2014 12:45 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews