Joel K. Boyd
Multi-media Exploration of Home and Place
Present Music joins forces with Milwaukee Opera Theatre in Home Place, a multi-media exploration promising to challenge our views of home and place. The event is cast in three segments beginning outside the Broadway Theatre Center in Catala... more
Jun 20, 2014 5:54 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
A Sleek, Chilling 'Hydrogen Jukebox'
Artistic Director Viswa Subbaraman continues his bold debut season at Skylight Music Theatre with Hydrogen Jukebox, marking the theater’s first Philip Glass opera production. It runs through March 30 more
Mar 19, 2014 12:50 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
A Tempting Collaboration
Danceworks Performance Company and Present Music joined forces for Temptation’s Snare, a retelling of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale with choreography by Dani Kuepper, direction by Jason Powell, and Julian more
Mar 14, 2014 4:55 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
A Tempting Collaboration
Danceworks Performance Company and Present Music joined forces for Temptation’s Snare, a retelling of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale with choreography by Dani Kuepper, direction by Jason Powell, and Julian Pellicano more
Mar 12, 2014 5:45 PM Joel K. Boyd Theater
Montreal’s Pallade Musica Travels to Renaissance Italy
Early Music Now presents Pallade Musica in “Terreno e vago” (“Earth and Reflection”), a program exploring the secular and spiritual elements found in 17th-century Italian more
Nov 13, 2013 6:52 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
A Celebration of Jewish Music
The East Side Chamber Players will celebrate Yom Kippur with a program of music inspired by the Jewish experience, including Eric Whitacre’s Five Hebrew Love Songs, George Gershwin’s Lullaby, a selection more
Sep 11, 2013 12:12 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
A New Life for ‘Don Giovanni’
The East Side Chamber Players, Milwaukee’s hot new chamber music ensemble, will present a 90-minute adaptation of Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni. The production more
Jul 21, 2013 11:12 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
An Entertaining Façade
Danceworks Performance Company, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and the Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra join forces to bring Edith Sitwell and William Walton’s Façade to the stage. This is the second consecutive season of more
Apr 22, 2013 5:22 PM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature
Mythical Battle of Midas
Present Music, Milwaukee’s cutting-edge new music ensemble, joins with Milwaukee Opera Theatre in the debut of Judgment of Midas, an opera by Turkish-American composer Kamran Ince. Judgment of Midas is inspired by the more
Apr 8, 2013 6:02 PM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature
‘A Violin’s Life’
Frankly Music features Frank Almond and pianist William Wolfram in a program previewing their CD, A Violin’s Life, scheduled for release on Avie Records later this spring. All of the works on the CD have direct historical more
Feb 17, 2013 10:53 PM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature
Early Music Now’s Medieval Christmas
Early Music Now marks the holiday season with “A Medieval Christmas” featuring the Boston Camerata and the Milwaukee Choral Artists. The concert traces the transformation of the Christmas story from the 10th through more
Dec 5, 2012 11:25 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Frankly Music Presents Musicians of the MSO
Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s top-level chamber music series, begins its new season with a program that features musicians of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO)... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:58 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Ensemble Caprice Brings ‘Salsa Baroque’ to Milwaukee
Early Music Now (EMN) begins its 26th season with the spicy dance rhythms of Ensemble Caprice’s “Salsa Baroque,” a program of music by Latin American and Spanish Baroque composers... more
Oct 2, 2012 9:55 AM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Intimate ‘Candide’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) kicks off its season with four intimate performances of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide. MOT’s production brings opera to a broader audience, as it moves throughout southeastern... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:45 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Present Music Embraces 'Change'
Music, Milwaukee's premier new music ensemble, begins its 31st season with “Change,” a concert showing the progression of contemporary music and highlighting the next generation of... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Milwaukee Opera Theatre's 'Iolanthe' Trades Pomp for Circumstance
Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) completes its season with an exciting new production of Gilbert and Sullivan's 1882 comic operetta Iolanthe. Presented in partnership with Carroll University, Iolanthe marks MOT's first foray into the world... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Presents Mozart, Babajanian & Schumann
The Prometheus Trio completes its 12th season at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music with works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Arno Babajanian and Robert Schumann. Prometheus will perform Mozart's Piano Trio in F major (from Sonata for... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music