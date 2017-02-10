RSS

Joel Kleefisch

Niki Johnson is an artist and curator. She’s an advocate for dialogue and strives to get people engaged in culture happenings. You may know her from her Pope Benedict condom portrait, entitled Eggs Benedict. She’s toured the country with her work,.. more

Feb 10, 2017 4:04 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Republican state Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc, married to Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, has proposed a bill opening the way for toddler hunting. more

Jan 19, 2016 1:54 PM Taking Liberties 74 Comments

Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ is an impressive candidate for state attorney general and she deserves your vote. Happ is a Democrat who has won more

Oct 29, 2014 12:37 PM News Features 3 Comments

Despite major successes, gun-rights advocates are insisting on chipping away at the few restrictions on gun ownership and use the state does have. We aren’t sure more

Oct 10, 2013 1:43 AM Expresso

How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more

Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Expresso

When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 30 Comments

Now that Republicans are in charge they’re supposedly focusing like a laser beam on creating 250,000 jobs by the end of Gov. Scott Walker’s first term.So why are the bills being circulated by state Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) focused... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 4 Comments

Think the state Republicans are solely focused on creating jobs? Hmm… According to the 15 bills already being circulatedby Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowocjobs aren’t always front and center. Take the one that.. more

Jan 3, 2011 6:01 PM Daily Dose

,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments

