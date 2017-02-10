Joel Kleefisch
Artist and Advocate Niki Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
Niki Johnson is an artist and curator. She’s an advocate for dialogue and strives to get people engaged in culture happenings. You may know her from her Pope Benedict condom portrait, entitled Eggs Benedict. She’s toured the country with her work,.. more
Feb 10, 2017 4:04 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Toddler Hunting
Republican state Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc, married to Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, has proposed a bill opening the way for toddler hunting. more
Jan 19, 2016 1:54 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 74 Comments
Vote for Susan Happ for Attorney General
Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ is an impressive candidate for state attorney general and she deserves your vote. Happ is a Democrat who has won more
Oct 29, 2014 12:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Will Gun Rights Trump Property Rights?
Despite major successes, gun-rights advocates are insisting on chipping away at the few restrictions on gun ownership and use the state does have. We aren’t sure more
Oct 10, 2013 1:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Republicans Want To Pick the Voters—Not Let the Voters Pick Them
How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more
Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Why Recall Scott Walker?
When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 30 Comments
Issue of the Week: Republicans’ Wish List Takes Shape
Now that Republicans are in charge they’re supposedly focusing like a laser beam on creating 250,000 jobs by the end of Gov. Scott Walker’s first term.So why are the bills being circulated by state Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) focused... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
GOP Circulates Bills to End Same Day Voter Registration and More
Think the state Republicans are solely focused on creating jobs? Hmm… According to the 15 bills already being circulatedby Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowocjobs aren’t always front and center. Take the one that.. more
Jan 3, 2011 6:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Fresh Cut Collective w/ Adi
,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments