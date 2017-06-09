Joel Kopischke
One Acts with Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more
Jun 9, 2017 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Macbeth (Drunk) with Bourbon & Bard
Katie Merriman takes another shot of liquor onstage. She’s getting a hero’s cheer as she knocks back the liquor. We’re not cheering for the actual act of drinking. There’s nothing terribly heroic in swallowing hard liquor. There’s no danger here e.. more
May 27, 2017 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Dazzling ‘My Fair Lady’ at Skylight
Under the solid direction of Dorothy Danner, Skylight Music Theatre’s My Fair Lady captures the imagination with its high production value while also inspiring viewers to ponder who we are beneath the trappings of language and fashion. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:07 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Present Music's Insightful 'Buffalo Nation'
Is Buffalo Nation (Bison bison), premiered at Present Music last weekend, an opera? An oratorio? A song cycle? Live accompaniment to film? Or an unstaged, multimedia morality play with incidental music? more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
The Hollowz’s Tortured Hip-Hop
The Hollowz didn’t intend for the lighthearted title of their debut album, Dreams of Sex and Flying, to be so ironic. The duo had conceived the title as a lark last year while kidding around on WMSE’s “Mad Kids” program, well befor more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Matt's three friends seek to chronicle the loss of his virginity on camera, and post the event on the Internet. Along the way, they manage to alienate a dozen young women, earn the wrath of one teen's father, and post Matt's mounting mishap... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Free Broadway And More From The Skylight
Summer theatre winds-down in anticipation of a very busy September. August is that hazy space between the end of summer theatre and the beginning of the next season. Even as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens the first production of its season, T.. more
Aug 24, 2010 12:39 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Prime Cuts--Almost Broadway
The process of writing a standard American musical is probably quite a bit more complicated than most people would like to know about. In any musical, just as there are songs that probably should’ve gotten cut that didn’t, there are those things .. more
May 20, 2010 11:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Dark Knight
The Goth kids who once wore combat boots and black T-shirts with pictures of Brandon Lee as The Crow on them are still dressing more or less the same as they did 15 years ago, except now they wear T-shirts with Heath Ledger’s Joker on them.... more
Mar 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Standard Operating Procedure
Somebody had to be thrown under the bus after the Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse embarrassment, Standard Operating Procedure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee