Joel McNally is a national-award-winning newspaper columnist and a longtime political commentator on Milwaukee radio and television. After graduating from Indiana University, Joel worked for two years at The Chicago Tribune and for 27 years at The Milwaukee Journal where he won a National Headliners Award for “Consistently Outstanding Local Column” and numerous state and local journalism awards.

Since 1997, Joel has written a column for the Shepherd Express where he also was editor for two years. Joel’s broadcast experience includes working on Milwaukee Public Television as a contributing producer for “Inside View” and for more than 20 years as a regular panelist on its weekly news roundtable, “InterChange.”

Joel also hosted the weekday “Morning Magazine” radio talk show on 1290 WMCS where he and co-host Cassandra led an interracial dialogue on community issues. Joel was an adjunct faculty member at the University of Wisconsin — Milwaukee in the Department of Educational Policy and Community Studies teaching courses in urban history, community problems and race and public policy.

Joel and his wife, Kit Murphy McNally, now live in Charlottesville, Va.

Trump’s biggest lie is his support for “Buy American." When all those shuttered factories don’t reopen and coal mining doesn’t flourish again like it did in the 19th century, will Trump’s bitter, forgotten, left-behind white voters losin... more

Apr 25, 2017 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

Political commentator and writer Joel McNally explains why he believes that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is America’s second most dangerous politician—second only to President Donald Trump. more

Mar 14, 2017 3:21 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

So many appalling actions aIt’s hard to imagine a worse nominee for secretary of Labor, but moments after Donald Trump realized Andrew Puzder couldn’t be confirmed his administration began floating the name of an even more absurd one: Scott... more

Feb 21, 2017 5:04 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

The ACLU found solitary confinement, defined as torture by the United Nations, was routinely used on up to 20% of the juvenile inmates at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, often lasting for months. more

Jan 31, 2017 2:13 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

In four years, working people might even have an opportunity to elect a real populist president instead of a pretend populist billionaire whose cabinet of fellow billionaires never met a working man or woman they didn’t try to exploit. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:23 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

“If you have a pretty story for yourself about what the United States is, it ain’t,” said author Teju Cole. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Science is out at the DNR these days. Old-fashioned, right-wing, political propaganda is in. more

Jan 3, 2017 2:13 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

This country needs much more education about the damage racism has done to the American values of equality and equal treatment under the law. more

Dec 27, 2016 3:33 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

President Obama expressed amazement at a recent poll showing more than a third of Trump’s Republican voters had a positive view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a development he correctly noted would cause Reagan to spin in his grave. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

A gullible news media portrayed Donald Trump as a working-class hero for his fraudulent charade last week of pretending to save jobs in Indiana by preventing a Carrier heating and air conditioning plant from moving all of its operations fro... more

Dec 6, 2016 1:57 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

No one is a more fitting successor to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio than Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to fill the opening for the worst sheriff in America. more

Nov 29, 2016 1:22 PM Taking Liberties 26 Comments

House Speaker Paul Ryan is probably just beginning his humiliating political reinvention of himself in Donald Trump’s image. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:03 PM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Taking Liberties 29 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

FBI Director James Comey’s irresponsible public announcement about new emails relating to Hillary Clinton is the classic definition of a political dirty trick. more

Nov 1, 2016 4:39 PM Taking Liberties 24 Comments

Being a politician is no kind of job for someone like Sen. Ron Johnson, who doesn’t want government to accomplish anything for the good of its citizens. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:34 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

Rich politicians passing massive tax cuts for themselves, their own families and all their wealthy friends is not tax reform. more

Oct 3, 2017 5:12 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that has the potential to become a landmark voting rights case for the nation. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:02 AM Taking Liberties

We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more

Sep 19, 2017 4:17 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more

Sep 12, 2017 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s career was based on stirring up outrageous ideas on right-wing talk radio. Here’s hoping this is the last column anyone ever writes about him inflicting damage on the lives of others. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:49 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more

Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more

Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more

Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

President Trump’s plan to severely limit legal immigration into the U.S. is a bad idea, and it would have a very serious negative impact on the national economy. more

Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

The promises of job creation in Wisconsin made by Foxconn, Scott Walker and Donald Trump amount, essentially, to a pack of lies. more

Aug 1, 2017 4:42 PM Taking Liberties 18 Comments

Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more

Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Milwaukee activists fear local officials may be caving in to the anti-immigrant policies of Donald Trump and his racially tone-deaf U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to sic local police on minority residents suspected of violating federal immig... more

Jul 11, 2017 4:12 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

One of the most surprising Republican senators to pretend to take a stand, sort of, against the health care bill was Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson. Surprising, of course, since Johnson never bothered to do much of anything in Washington duri... more

Jul 3, 2017 4:37 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

U.S. judges did the right thing by stepping in to protect abused inmates at Wisconsin juvenile detention centers. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:06 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke finally admits that he is not leaving town for a job in the Department of Homeland Security. more

Jun 20, 2017 4:02 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

Donald Trump is a fundamentally dishonest individual who can be expected to tell the nation a steady stream of lies. more

Jun 13, 2017 4:40 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

A new bill in the Wisconsin Legislature would eliminate any screening, licensing or training at all for anyone carrying and using concealed weapons in the state. Guns have never improved anyone on either end of them, and now even the NRA ha... more

Jun 6, 2017 3:43 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

The Republicans have begun an all-out assault on Medicaid and health care for the poor. more

May 30, 2017 4:31 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

David Clarke was unfit as Milwaukee County Sheriff and is a terrible choice for the Department of Homeland Security. more

May 23, 2017 4:31 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

