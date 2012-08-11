RSS

Joffrey Ballet

<p> The Ballet Russes inspired Robert Joffrey, but by the time he founded the Joffrey Ballet with Gerald Arpino in 1956, he was determined to infuse an American vocabulary into the grammar of classic Russian dance. Arpino, whom he introduced to .. more

Aug 11, 2012 2:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

Grava Gallery occupies a long and narrow space with a high ceiling inside the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, perfect for showcasing art on the first floor.  The warm taupe walls highlight the drawings and paintings, even frequently jewel.. more

Feb 8, 2011 2:54 AM Visual Arts

The exhibit explores the helmet’s historical contextin ancient cultures, its evolut Backbone ,Art more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage6374.jpe

After establishing themselves as one of the best, most commercially successful of this decade’s many ’80s revivalists, scoring hit after hit like “Somebody Told Me” and “Mr. Brightside” with their 2004 debut Hot Fuss, T more

Apr 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES