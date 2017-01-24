Johann Sebastian Bach
Performing Arts Weekly, Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2017
Bess Wohl’s American Hero opens at the Soulstice Theatre on Jan. 27 and runs through Feb. 11; the Festival City Symphony continues its season by “Going for Baroque” at The Pabst Theater on Jan. 29; Momentum, with Milwaukee Ballet II danc... more
Jan 24, 2017 3:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Violin and Harpsichord Alone and Together
Great Lakes Baroque, co-founded last year by internationally-acclaimed harpsichordists Jory Vinikour and Philippe Leroy, ends its performance season by welcoming the eminently talented violinist Rachel Barton Pine for a concert of music by ... more
Jun 14, 2016 3:21 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Walking Through Scandinavia
Despite flutist Sonora Slocum’s excellent solo work in Carl Nielsen’s Concerto for Flute and Orchestra, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performances of Scandinavian Classical pieces was competent but undistinguished. more
Feb 23, 2016 2:33 PM Rick Walters A&E
Movie Music at the MSO
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra was the place to be in town on Saturday night, with the great film composer John Williams as guest. The concert sold out in four hours upon announcement. It undoubtedly felt like a rare event to everyone there, ... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:20 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
From Baroque to Classical
While the lives of Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767) and Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) were not closely intertwined, they did intersect in more than just a casual manner. Of immediate interest is the upcoming more
May 6, 2013 5:00 PM John Jahn Classical Music
5 Shows Open This Weekend
What with the economy being what it is, one might expect fewer shows this season, especially from some of the smaller companies who may be forced to cancel a few shows mid-season.One would not expect, for instance, that there might be six shows op.. more
Feb 19, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Dead to Play Chicago
It isn't too much of a surprise, given that three of the four reunited this fall to play a concert for Barack Obama, but the surviving members of the Dead are giving it another go, launching a 19-date tour this spring that stops in Chicago on Marc.. more
Jan 2, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bach’s Music Lesson
JohannSebastian Bach was no idle dilettante, penning music here and there when the BachPartitas 2, 3 & 4 ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music
From Germany to Russia
Munich-born guest conductor Jun Markl oversees the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s l From Germany to Russia ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Baroque Masterpiece
TheMass in B minor by Johann Sebastian Bach is one of the marvels of musicalaccomplishments. Its composer seemed to believe that God is, among otherattributes, the u,Classical Music/Dance more
May 27, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Mass in B Minor, BWV 232
When Johann Sebastian Bach set himself to work on a new composition, it was normally just Sanctus ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dona Nobis Pacem
When Johann Sebastian Bach set himself to work on anew composition, it was normall not ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music