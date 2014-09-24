RSS

Johanna Hamilton

Director Johanna Hamilton’s marvelous documentary tells the largely forgotten story of a break-in at an FBI office in Pennsylvania by anti-war activists. What the burglars found was a trove of documents revealing the pervasive extent of FBI... more

Sep 24, 2014

Milwaukee Film Festival

At this year’s MilwaukeeFilm Festival, it’s a short walk from the Sept. 25 opening night film to theopening night party. Screening at the Oriental Landmark Theatre, 1971 is adocumentary about the Edward Snowdens of the analogue era—a group of a.. more

Sep 11, 2014

It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more

Apr 23, 2010

