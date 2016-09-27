Johanna Rose

RSS

The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Music Feature

Oneof Milwaukee’s most exciting live acts right now is New Boyz Club, an ensemblecomprised of members of more accomplished Riverwest acts than even the band members themselvescould probably list. So far, however, the band has been slow to relea.. more

Jul 12, 2016 8:45 PM On Music

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more

Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Photo Credit: Pj Moody

Airo Kwil’s debut full length plays like hip-hop, but it has the feel and texture of an indie-rock album. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:09 PM Local Music

A crowded upper flat in Riverwest is piled with empty instrument cases. A teapot simmers on the oven and an ensemble of musicians is gathered around a drum set more

Sep 24, 2014 2:32 AM Local Music

Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) exemplifies the post-teen slacker. He's an aimless, unemployed 22-year-old, playing bass in a garage band and dating 17-year-old Catholic schoolgirl, Knives Chau (Ellen Wong). The film insinuates Scott's problem... more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

