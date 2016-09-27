Johanna Rose
New Boyz Club Take Aim At Oppression on ‘G l O r Y g L o R y’
The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
New Boyz Club Do One for the Black Lives Matter Movement
Oneof Milwaukee’s most exciting live acts right now is New Boyz Club, an ensemblecomprised of members of more accomplished Riverwest acts than even the band members themselvescould probably list. So far, however, the band has been slow to relea.. more
Jul 12, 2016 8:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more
Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Rapper Airo Kwil Presents ‘A Study in Paradox’
Airo Kwil’s debut full length plays like hip-hop, but it has the feel and texture of an indie-rock album. more
Apr 14, 2015 7:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Calamity Janes and the Fratney Street Band End Their Fantastic First Act
A crowded upper flat in Riverwest is piled with empty instrument cases. A teapot simmers on the oven and an ensemble of musicians is gathered around a drum set more
Sep 24, 2014 2:32 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
