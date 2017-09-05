Johannes Brahms
Milwaukee's Traveling Organist
Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM John Jahn Off the Cuff
Frankly Music’s Terrific Season Opener
In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more
Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Richard Strauss’ ‘Four Last Songs’
A young singer, Rachel Willis-Sørenson, sang the Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) by Richard Strauss (composed in 1948) with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening with a voice finely attuned to the music. The concert al... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:38 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Brahms Festival Ends on a High Note
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under Music Director and Conductor Edo de Waart concluded their two-weekend Brahms Festival in high style with terrific performances of Brahms’ Third and Fourth Symphonies. more
May 10, 2016 3:14 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Kettle Moraine Symphony & Chorus
On Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. the Kettle Moraine Symphony Orchestra and the Moraine Chorus will perform Johannes Brahms’ German Requiem at Holy Hill Basilica under the direction of retiring Music Director Paul Thorsgaard. more
May 10, 2016 3:05 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Performs the Brahms Symphonies
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs Brahms Symphonies No. 1 and 2 on April 30 at 8 p.m. and May 1 at 2:30 p.m., and Symphonies No. 3 and 4 on May 6 at 11:15 a.m. and May 7 at 8 p.m. at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. more
Apr 26, 2016 4:48 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
MSO was Plaintive, Passionate, Dramatic
Guest conductor Joshua Weilerstein brought youth, talent and enthusiastic energy to his debut with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in works by Brahms, Dvořák and Corigliano. more
Mar 8, 2016 2:36 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Wisconsin Philharmonic: The World of George Gershwin
Wisconsin Philharmonic presents Hyperion Knight in a concert of Gershwin. more
Feb 16, 2016 1:45 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Kurt Elling: Passion World (Concord Jazz)
Among the world’s most ambitious and gifted singers, Kurt Elling pursues what philosophers call the life examined on Passion World. He examines the concepts of passion and romance among various cultures, including songs in English, Spanish,... more
Dec 22, 2015 5:53 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Milwaukee Symphony’s Restrained ‘German Requiem’
Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem) by Johannes Brahms has been one of those touchstone pieces at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Edo de Waart conducted it in 2010, applying his approach of clarity and careful balance. The piece was a fa... more
Oct 15, 2014 3:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Early Music in Irish Pub Style
“Dowland in Dublin: An Evening of Lute Songs in an Irish Pub,” which opens the 28th season of Milwaukee’s Early Music Now ensemble, breathes new life into the works of Renaissance composer and musician John Dowland (1563-1626) by strippi... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:27 AM Tyler Friedman Classical Music
‘German Requiem’ at the Milwaukee Symphony
Although the link is by no means exclusive, choral music’s association with Christian liturgy is a strong one. Through composers such as Léonin, Pérotin, Giovanni Palestrina, Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel, choral music gr... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:24 AM John Jahn Classical Music 1 Comments
Bel Canto Sings Brahms’ ‘German Requiem’
Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) composed one of the great masterpieces of sacred choral music, the “German Requiem,” by astutely, even assiduously, avoiding standard requiem texts and references. Its emotional power was drawn from the deaths... more
May 14, 2013 11:53 PM John Jahn Classical Music
‘A Violin’s Life’
Frankly Music features Frank Almond and pianist William Wolfram in a program previewing their CD, A Violin’s Life, scheduled for release on Avie Records later this spring. All of the works on the CD have direct historical more
Feb 17, 2013 10:53 PM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature