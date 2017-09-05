RSS

Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM Off the Cuff

In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more

Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

A young singer, Rachel Willis-Sørenson, sang the Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) by Richard Strauss (composed in 1948) with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening with a voice finely attuned to the music. The concert al... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:38 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under Music Director and Conductor Edo de Waart concluded their two-weekend Brahms Festival in high style with terrific performances of Brahms’ Third and Fourth Symphonies. more

May 10, 2016 3:14 PM Classical Music

On Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. the Kettle Moraine Symphony Orchestra and the Moraine Chorus will perform Johannes Brahms’ German Requiem at Holy Hill Basilica under the direction of retiring Music Director Paul Thorsgaard. more

May 10, 2016 3:05 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs Brahms Symphonies No. 1 and 2 on April 30 at 8 p.m. and May 1 at 2:30 p.m., and Symphonies No. 3 and 4 on May 6 at 11:15 a.m. and May 7 at 8 p.m. at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:48 PM A&E Feature

Guest conductor Joshua Weilerstein brought youth, talent and enthusiastic energy to his debut with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in works by Brahms, Dvořák and Corigliano. more

Mar 8, 2016 2:36 PM Classical Music

Wisconsin Philharmonic presents Hyperion Knight in a concert of Gershwin. more

Feb 16, 2016 1:45 PM Classical Music

Among the world’s most ambitious and gifted singers, Kurt Elling pursues what philosophers call the life examined on Passion World. He examines the concepts of passion and romance among various cultures, including songs in English, Spanish,... more

Dec 22, 2015 5:53 PM Album Reviews

Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem) by Johannes Brahms has been one of those touchstone pieces at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Edo de Waart conducted it in 2010, applying his approach of clarity and careful balance. The piece was a fa... more

Oct 15, 2014 3:04 PM Classical Music

“Dowland in Dublin: An Evening of Lute Songs in an Irish Pub,” which opens the 28th season of Milwaukee’s Early Music Now ensemble, breathes new life into the works of Renaissance composer and musician John Dowland (1563-1626) by strippi... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:27 AM Classical Music

Although the link is by no means exclusive, choral music’s association with Christian liturgy is a strong one. Through composers such as Léonin, Pérotin, Giovanni Palestrina, Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel, choral music gr... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:24 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) composed one of the great masterpieces of sacred choral music, the “German Requiem,” by astutely, even assiduously, avoiding standard requiem texts and references. Its emotional power was drawn from the deaths... more

May 14, 2013 11:53 PM Classical Music

Frankly Music features Frank Almond and pianist William Wolfram in a program previewing their CD, A Violin’s Life, scheduled for release on Avie Records later this spring. All of the works on the CD have direct historical more

Feb 17, 2013 10:53 PM A&E Feature

