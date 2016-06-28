John Cage
Regarding Thomas Gaudynski
Milwaukee multi-media artist Thomas Gaudynski remains known for his avant-garde musical tendencies in performance and on record. That same urge to investigate is also behind his latest project, a book of essays and drawings, Re: Re: Re:. Th... more
Jun 28, 2016 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
CLASSICAL HAPPENING: Present Music
Present Music offers its yearly Thanksgiving concert on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist with a free pre-concert talk by composer Christopher Cerrone at Colectivo prospect Café on Thursday, Nov. 19. more
Nov 17, 2015 8:47 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Interview with Alison Knowles and Hannah Higgins
Conventionally, the interviewer issupposed to be as absent from the process and product as possible. The event isregarded as a sort of verbal homerun derby. The interviewer’s task is to lob apoem of a pitch over the heart of the pla.. more
Nov 15, 2013 11:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Stories of Life and Love in 'Visiting Tom'
Meet Tom Hartwig, an 80-something farmer in small-town Wisconsin whose favorite hobby is firing his homemade cannons. Hartwig is at the center of Michael Perry's touching memoir, Visiting Tom: A Man, a Highway, and the Road to Roughneck... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Silence: 50th Anniversary Edition (Wesleyan University Press), by John Cage
John Cage the composer was almost inseparable from Cage the essayist. They were facets of the same persona. Prefacing the handsome 50th anniversary edition of Cage's seminal collection of writings, Silence, is an introductory essay... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Prana Trio
The Singing Image of Fire ,CD Reviews more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews