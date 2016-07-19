RSS

John Carpenter

carpenterwide.jpg.jpe

68-year-old John Carpenter’s first-ever tour was a multi-media experience that drew a passionate, cultishly devoted crowd. more

Jul 19, 2016 10:28 AM Concert Reviews

twim_savages.jpg.jpe

Summerfest may be over, but that isn’t stopping big names from coming to Milwaukee this week. more

Jul 12, 2016 3:14 PM This Week in Milwaukee

director within.jpg.jpe

 TheDirector Within: Storytellers of Stage and Screen is a record of conversationsbetween author Rose Eichenbaum and some 35 film, theater and televisiondirectors. She also takes their pictures. The beautifully produced bo.. more

Jul 27, 2015 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Notmany film directors write the scores for their own movies. John Carpenter is anexception; his soundtrack for his 1980 film The Fog has been reissued on CD bythe Silva Screen label with a second disc compiling everything omitted fr.. more

Nov 12, 2012 6:59 PM I Hate Hollywood

According to the documentary Nightmares in Red, White and Blue (out on DVD), horror debuted in American cinema with the 1910 Edison Studio version of Frankenstein. The monster flopped at the box office. Not until the horror of World War I and the.. more

Nov 30, 2010 1:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

On one level, Escape from New York (1981) was a revenge fantasy for the sort of people who nowadays would affiliate themselves with the Tea Party. Set in futuristic 1997, the film (reissued in a DVD/Blu-ray set) imagines un-American Manhattan tra.. more

Aug 16, 2010 3:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11884.jpe

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

blogimage6113.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Atlanta Hawks tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5704.jpe

Baroque opera needs an especially inventive director to relate to contemporary audiences. Semele ,Classical Music/Dance more

Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage4443.jpe

Old-school metalheads Dave Ellefson and Jimmy DeGrasso-who both did time in Megadeth's rhy The Reckoning ,CD Reviews more

Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

A small circle of admirers mourned H.P. Lovecraft’s death in 1937, many of them pulp fiction writers familiar with his stories from horror and science fiction magazines. Seventy years later he was recognized as one of the 20th century’s most impo.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

