John Carpenter
John Carpenter @ The Pabst Theater
68-year-old John Carpenter’s first-ever tour was a multi-media experience that drew a passionate, cultishly devoted crowd. more
Jul 19, 2016 10:28 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: July 14-20
Summerfest may be over, but that isn’t stopping big names from coming to Milwaukee this week. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Director Within
TheDirector Within: Storytellers of Stage and Screen is a record of conversationsbetween author Rose Eichenbaum and some 35 film, theater and televisiondirectors. She also takes their pictures. The beautifully produced bo.. more
Jul 27, 2015 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
John Carpenter’s Fog
Notmany film directors write the scores for their own movies. John Carpenter is anexception; his soundtrack for his 1980 film The Fog has been reissued on CD bythe Silva Screen label with a second disc compiling everything omitted fr.. more
Nov 12, 2012 6:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
American Nightmares
According to the documentary Nightmares in Red, White and Blue (out on DVD), horror debuted in American cinema with the 1910 Edison Studio version of Frankenstein. The monster flopped at the box office. Not until the horror of World War I and the.. more
Nov 30, 2010 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Escape from New York
On one level, Escape from New York (1981) was a revenge fantasy for the sort of people who nowadays would affiliate themselves with the Tea Party. Set in futuristic 1997, the film (reissued in a DVD/Blu-ray set) imagines un-American Manhattan tra.. more
Aug 16, 2010 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Bar Food
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009
Bucks vs. Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Atlanta Hawks tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Memorably Baroque
Baroque opera needs an especially inventive director to relate to contemporary audiences. Semele ,Classical Music/Dance more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
F5
Old-school metalheads Dave Ellefson and Jimmy DeGrasso-who both did time in Megadeth's rhy The Reckoning ,CD Reviews more
Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Lovecraft: Fear of the Unknown
A small circle of admirers mourned H.P. Lovecraft’s death in 1937, many of them pulp fiction writers familiar with his stories from horror and science fiction magazines. Seventy years later he was recognized as one of the 20th century’s most impo.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood