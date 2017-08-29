RSS

John Chisholm

Wisconsin has fallen behind other states in revising antiquated laws that turn minor possession of marijuana into a felony. In Milwaukee County, those laws seem to be enforced more stringently against African American males. more

Aug 29, 2017 4:04 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Although video footage doesn’t always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it’s better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Expresso 1 Comments

On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla.. more

Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Daily Dose 8 Comments

“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

We encourage all of our readers to support the underdogs if they are good, honest, hardworking and competent even if you offend certain entrenched individuals. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:29 PM Expresso

Well, the results are in andit looks like the Milwaukee area will be sending a lot of familiar faces backto office. The biggest race, of course,was the re-election of Milwaukee CountyDA John Chisholm. Yes, he faced a very weak challenger and.. more

Aug 10, 2016 3:46 PM Daily Dose

We are strongly endorsing John Chisholm for re-election as Milwaukee County district attorney on Aug. 9. We have confidence in Chisholm’s leadership and believe that he has earned the community’s trust. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:13 PM News

Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:30 PM News Features 2 Comments

Thanks to a $2 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Milwaukee County will be implementing strategies to provide support to those with a mental illness to keep them out of jail. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:22 PM News Features 2 Comments

Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM News Features 5 Comments

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more

Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM News Features 3 Comments

It’s becoming clear the Gov. Scott Walker administration had no qualms about breaking laws—and bones—in an incarceration system for youths that, just as for adults, house racial minorities in remote locations to create jobs in small towns f... more

Mar 1, 2016 3:43 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

If Republicans get away with preventing law enforcement from prosecuting corruption in political campaigns, it would be their crowning achievement in a long series of increasingly brazen actions ushering in unlimited government corruption. more

Dec 22, 2015 8:32 PM Taking Liberties 27 Comments

It seems that the years-long John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s alleged “criminal scheme” committed with right-wing special interest groups may not be dead after all. more

Dec 22, 2015 8:23 PM News Features 4 Comments

Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM News Features 13 Comments

In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more

May 19, 2015 11:00 PM News Features 8 Comments

Progressives and conservatives agree that it’s time to end mass incarceration. Wisconsin leads the nation in incarcerating African American men and spends $1.2 billion per year. The faith-based group WISDOM has provided action items to redu... more

May 12, 2015 8:58 PM News Features 7 Comments

The family of Dontre Hamilton, who was shot 14 times by ex-MPD Officer Christopher Manney in Red Arrow Park, doesn’t accept the official version of events or Chisholm’s decision. Not only are they moving forward with legal challenge, but th... more

Dec 30, 2014 11:24 PM News Features 36 Comments

We’re disappointed but not surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge ex-Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher Manney for shooting an unarmed Dontre Hamilton an estimated 14 times in broad daylight... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:56 PM Expresso 9 Comments

