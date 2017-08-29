John Chisholm
Time to Decriminalize Pot in Wisconsin
Wisconsin has fallen behind other states in revising antiquated laws that turn minor possession of marijuana into a felony. In Milwaukee County, those laws seem to be enforced more stringently against African American males. more
Aug 29, 2017 4:04 PM Gretchen Schuldt Expresso 2 Comments
DA Chisholm Made the Right Call on the Sylville Smith Shooting
Although video footage doesn’t always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it’s better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 1 Comments
DA Chisholm Charges Heaggan-Brown in Sylville Smith Death
On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla.. more
Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 8 Comments
Questions Surround Release of Police Officer-Involved Death Videos
“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
The Dastardly Crime Republicans Want Investigated
The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Aug 16, 2016 3:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Incumbents Win Big in Summer Primary
Well, the results are in andit looks like the Milwaukee area will be sending a lot of familiar faces backto office. The biggest race, of course,was the re-election of Milwaukee CountyDA John Chisholm. Yes, he faced a very weak challenger and.. more
Aug 10, 2016 3:46 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
John Chisholm Has Earned Another Term as Milwaukee County District Attorney
We are strongly endorsing John Chisholm for re-election as Milwaukee County district attorney on Aug. 9. We have confidence in Chisholm’s leadership and believe that he has earned the community’s trust. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm Speaks Out
Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:30 PM Louis Fortis News Features 2 Comments
Milwaukee Seeks to Support, Not Jail, Those with Mental Illnesses
Thanks to a $2 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Milwaukee County will be implementing strategies to provide support to those with a mental illness to keep them out of jail. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:22 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Federal Judge Tosses John Doe Warrant Complaint Case
Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more
Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Incarceration’s Dirty Little Secrets
It’s becoming clear the Gov. Scott Walker administration had no qualms about breaking laws—and bones—in an incarceration system for youths that, just as for adults, house racial minorities in remote locations to create jobs in small towns f... more
Mar 1, 2016 3:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
The U.S. Supreme Court vs. Wisconsin
If Republicans get away with preventing law enforcement from prosecuting corruption in political campaigns, it would be their crowning achievement in a long series of increasingly brazen actions ushering in unlimited government corruption. more
Dec 22, 2015 8:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 27 Comments
Appeal to Save the John Doe Moves Forward
It seems that the years-long John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s alleged “criminal scheme” committed with right-wing special interest groups may not be dead after all. more
Dec 22, 2015 8:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
The Corrupt State Supreme Court Majority Fires John Doe Prosecutor
Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 13 Comments
New Details about Scott Walker’s John Doe Investigation Emerge in Censored Court Documents
In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more
May 19, 2015 11:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Is It Time To End Mass Incarceration?
Progressives and conservatives agree that it’s time to end mass incarceration. Wisconsin leads the nation in incarcerating African American men and spends $1.2 billion per year. The faith-based group WISDOM has provided action items to redu... more
May 12, 2015 8:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
‘We Are a Stand-up Family’
The family of Dontre Hamilton, who was shot 14 times by ex-MPD Officer Christopher Manney in Red Arrow Park, doesn’t accept the official version of events or Chisholm’s decision. Not only are they moving forward with legal challenge, but th... more
Dec 30, 2014 11:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 36 Comments
Dontre Hamilton Deserves Justice
We’re disappointed but not surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge ex-Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher Manney for shooting an unarmed Dontre Hamilton an estimated 14 times in broad daylight... more
Dec 23, 2014 11:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments