By John D. Luerssen
‘Denial’ in Real Life
You might have seen the trailer for Denial: Rachel Weisz,playing historian Deborah Lipstadt. is challenged in public by writer DavidIrving (Timothy Spall) who demands proof that the Holocaust really happened.The story is tru.. more
Sep 16, 2016 2:14 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Bruce Springsteen FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Boss (Backbeat Books), by John D. Luerssen
The writing conforms to that old journalistic acronym ODTAA—“One Damn Thing After Another.” In other words, Bruce Springsteen FAQ is not something to be consumed for the pleasure of reading as much as its detailed more
Nov 16, 2012 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Books
U2 FAQ (Backbeat Books), by John D. Luerssen
During the ‘80s U2 became the biggest rock band in the world for the size of their audience and the scale of their sound. By the time they hit their stride with War, the Irish band managed to fuse the stadium scope of the Who with the refin... more
Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books