John Doe Investigations

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more

Jul 21, 2015 10:05 PM News Features 3 Comments

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more

May 19, 2015 11:00 PM News Features 8 Comments

news_johndoe.jpg.jpe

The state Supreme Court has canceled oral arguments in the John Doe case involving Gov. Scott Walker and his allied special interest groups, Wisconsin Club for Growth and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. Critics say the decision isn’t ... more

Apr 21, 2015 9:13 PM News Features 18 Comments

news_johndoe_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Last week’s unanimous decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take on three cases relating to the John Doe investigation into the political allies of Republican Gov. Scott Walker is ostensibly about campaign finance laws. But it also sho... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:32 PM News Features 5 Comments

b99266418z.1_20140512104944_000_gkn64mfb.1-1.jpg.jpe

Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more

Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM News Features 19 Comments

b99361466z.1_20140929141858_000_gko8312e.1-0.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm scored a big win in federal appeals court last week, which apparently has created a new wave of desperation in the allies of Gov. Scott Walker. more

Sep 30, 2014 7:55 PM News Features 3 Comments

walker.jpg.jpe

Last Tuesday, a three-judge panel at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago heard arguments about whether a federal judge in Milwaukee properly shut down the more

Sep 17, 2014 1:58 AM News Features 21 Comments

chisholm2.jpg.jpe

Right now, the 7thCircuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago is hearing oralarguments about whether the John Doe investigation into alleged illegalcoordination between Gov. Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Club for Growth (andother organizations) .. more

Sep 9, 2014 8:52 PM Expresso 11 Comments

Although Gov. Scott Walker claims that he did nothing wrong when he allegedly solicited funds for the independent conservative group Wisconsin Club for Growth more

Aug 27, 2014 2:13 AM News Features 5 Comments

scott-walker-frown-cropped-proto-custom_282.jpg.jpe

No one knows for certain who discovered water, but we can be pretty sure it wasn’t a fish. When you’re completely immersed in something, it can be impossible to see it more

Aug 27, 2014 1:59 AM News Features 40 Comments

cohen.jpg.jpe

New court documentsbriefly made public in the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’salleged “criminal scheme” revealed how the governor solicited funds for anoutside group—the Wisconsin Club for Growth, controlled by his own campaig.. more

Aug 26, 2014 7:49 PM Expresso

money_rect.jpg.jpe

The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more

Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM News Features 3 Comments

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

The Journal Sentinel has picked up on yet anotherunsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal about the newest John Doeinvestigation into Gov. Scott Walker and various conservative special interestgroups that may have illegally coordinated with hi.. more

May 28, 2014 6:03 PM Expresso 1 Comments

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

OK, I’m not anattorney. But I have a feelingthat even seasoned attorneys will be having a hard time making sense of the newlegal battle over the John Doe probe into potential campaign coordinationviolations made by Gov. Scott Walker and vari.. more

May 8, 2014 5:07 PM Expresso

In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more

Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM News Features

chisholm2.jpg.jpe

Less than two weeks after losing before a panel of state appellate court judges, the Wisconsin Club for Growth filed suit in federal court to stop the John Doe 2 investigation into possible more

Feb 12, 2014 2:07 AM News Features

meet-the-gop-superstar-governor-who-could-steal-chris-christies-thunder-in-2016-800x390.jpg.jpe

Although three appeals court judges breathed new life into the John Doe 2 investigation into potential crimes committed by Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and more

Feb 5, 2014 2:41 AM News Features

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

In a ruling Friday by retired Appeals Court Judge Gregory Peterson, subpoenas issued in the new John Doe investigation to some conservative groups that supported Gov. Scott Walker and other more

Jan 17, 2014 3:19 AM News Features

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

As the Shepherd was the first to report, the Wisconsin Club for Growth—whose longtime spokesman, R.J. Johnson, was a top political advisor to Walker and is more

Dec 15, 2013 6:39 PM News Features

scott-walker.jpg.jpe

According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more

Nov 20, 2013 2:29 AM News Features

