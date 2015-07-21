John Doe Investigations
Supreme Court Shuts Down Walker’s John Doe Investigation—For Now
It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes.
Jul 21, 2015 Lisa Kaiser
New Details about Scott Walker’s John Doe Investigation Emerge in Censored Court Documents
In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls.
May 19, 2015 Lisa Kaiser
Supreme Court Gives Scott Walker’s John Doe Cases the Silent Treatment
The state Supreme Court has canceled oral arguments in the John Doe case involving Gov. Scott Walker and his allied special interest groups, Wisconsin Club for Growth and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. Critics say the decision isn't
Apr 21, 2015 Lisa Kaiser
State Supreme Court’s Actions on John Doe Cases Reveal Big Money Impact on Courts
Last week's unanimous decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take on three cases relating to the John Doe investigation into the political allies of Republican Gov. Scott Walker is ostensibly about campaign finance laws. But it also sho
Dec 23, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
The Curious Case of Rudolph Randa
Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies
Sep 30, 2014 Brendan Fischer
Latest John Doe Temper Tantrum Reeks of Desperation
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm scored a big win in federal appeals court last week, which apparently has created a new wave of desperation in the allies of Gov. Scott Walker.
Sep 30, 2014 Shepherd Express Staff
Latest John Doe Court Hearing Dispels Right-Wing Myths
Last Tuesday, a three-judge panel at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago heard arguments about whether a federal judge in Milwaukee properly shut down the
Sep 17, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
Anonymous Right-Wing Attack on DA Chisholm’s Wife Is a New Low
Right now, the 7thCircuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago is hearing oralarguments about whether the John Doe investigation into alleged illegalcoordination between Gov. Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Club for Growth (andother organizations)
Sep 9, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
More Damning Revelations about Scott Walker’s Alleged ‘Criminal Scheme’
Although Gov. Scott Walker claims that he did nothing wrong when he allegedly solicited funds for the independent conservative group Wisconsin Club for Growth
Aug 27, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
Walker’s Wisconsin Is Drowning in Corruption
No one knows for certain who discovered water, but we can be pretty sure it wasn't a fish. When you're completely immersed in something, it can be impossible to see it
Aug 27, 2014 Joel McNally
John Doe Docs Reveal Wisconsin Club for Growth’s $1 Million Donor
New court documentsbriefly made public in the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker'salleged "criminal scheme" revealed how the governor solicited funds for anoutside group—the Wisconsin Club for Growth, controlled by his own campaig
Aug 26, 2014 Shepherd Express Staff
Bradley Foundation Bankrolled Groups Pushing Back on Scott Walker’s John Doe Criminal Probe
The campaign against Wisconsin's John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600
Jun 25, 2014 Brendan Fischer
Is Scott Walker Cutting a Deal?
The Journal Sentinel has picked up on yet anotherunsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal about the newest John Doeinvestigation into Gov. Scott Walker and various conservative special interestgroups that may have illegally coordinated with hi
May 28, 2014 Shepherd Express Staff
Judge Randa Goes Rogue in Walker's John Doe Case
OK, I'm not anattorney. But I have a feelingthat even seasoned attorneys will be having a hard time making sense of the newlegal battle over the John Doe probe into potential campaign coordinationviolations made by Gov. Scott Walker and vari
May 8, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
Legal Fight Over John Doe 2 Continues With Help from GOP Lawmakers
In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides
Mar 19, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
Club for Growth Heads to Federal Court to Stop John Doe 2
Less than two weeks after losing before a panel of state appellate court judges, the Wisconsin Club for Growth filed suit in federal court to stop the John Doe 2 investigation into possible
Feb 12, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
Is John Doe 2 Dead or Alive?
Although three appeals court judges breathed new life into the John Doe 2 investigation into potential crimes committed by Gov. Scott Walker's campaign and
Feb 5, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
Issue of the Week: New John Doe 2 Ruling Lacks Common Sense
In a ruling Friday by retired Appeals Court Judge Gregory Peterson, subpoenas issued in the new John Doe investigation to some conservative groups that supported Gov. Scott Walker and other
Jan 17, 2014 Shepherd Express Staff
Issue of the Week: John Doe 2’s Focus on Big Money
As the Shepherd was the first to report, the Wisconsin Club for Growth—whose longtime spokesman, R.J. Johnson, was a top political advisor to Walker and is
Dec 15, 2013 Shepherd Express Staff
John Doe #2 Looking at Walker’s Campaign Committee and Dozens of Conservative Groups
According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought
Nov 20, 2013 Lisa Kaiser