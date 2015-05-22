John Doe W/ Robbie Fulks And Nor
'Titus Andronicus' as Lighthearted Comedy
Titus Andronicus is thought to have been Shakespeare’s first tragedy. It is one of his least-respected plays. Back then bloody revenge drama was popular. So it’s possible this was Shakespeare’s attempt to sell tickets without regard to artistic me.. more
May 22, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
NEWD Clothing is Having a Huge Spring Sale
Local clothing store NEWD (Nothing Else Will Do) is now featuring a pretty insane sale.The store, located on 5425 W. Vliet St. in Wauwatosa, is offering huge savings on a ton of their inventory. Graphic tees are selling for as low as $2.50 and d.. more
May 5, 2015 8:46 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
John Doe w/ Robbie Fulks @ Shank Hall
Unlike many punk pioneers, former X frontman John Doe has managed to remain both alive and relevant. In fact, Doe’s output has increased as he has gotten older. The 21st century has seen him release six albums, the latest being 2009’s Count... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews